Second annual Richardson Farm Tulip Fest expected to begin April 23

The opening date of the Richardson Farm Tulip Festival is weather and flower-height dependent, but it is tentatively expected to begin April 23 continue through Mother’s Day weekend.

The tulip festival at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road outside Spring Grove, proved a popular draw last year with about 40,000 visitors attending to take in the fresh air and five acres of flowers, according to a news release.

This year’s array, again designed by Shawn Stolworthy of mazeplay.com, features a series of gentle arches and narrow waves with 30 varieties of tulip bulbs planted in a northwesterly field of the 500-acre farm, adjacent to a picnic area around Richardson Lake.

Tulip Fest hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The Richardson Farm gift shop will be open until 7 p.m. and food trucks will be on site daily during festival hours.

Visitors should check richardsonfarm.com or Facebook to confirm the festival has started before venturing out.

Admission is $12 Tuesday through Friday and $15 on weekends. Those aged three years and younger are free. The fee includes one cut-your-own-tulip per person.