April 07, 2022
Raue’s Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble holds first performance

By Northwest Herald staff report
Raue Center School for the Arts students took the stage on March 22 for the Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble’s first performance.

The six students performed selected songs from musicals including “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Shrek,” “The Secret Garden,” “Next To Normal” and “Mean Girls.” Additional lights and sound were provided by Jarrod Bainter and supported by staff members Jessica Urban and Billy Seger.

The Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble is geared toward students ages 14 to 18 and focuses on vocal technique that expands beyond solo singing into small and large group ensembles, according to a news release. The collaborative atmosphere, paired with instructor Alayna DeVar’s background in vocal instruction and pedagogy, gives students experience in group singing.