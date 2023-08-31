Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 2 of the 2023 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Cary-Grove (1–0, 1-0) at Crystal Lake Central (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: C-G beat Central 41-21 in Week 3 last season.

About the Trojans: C-G opened with a 23-12 victory over Burlington Central. … The Trojans got their lead to 23-0 in the fourth quarter on Jack Rocen’s 34-yard punt-return touchdown before the Rockets scored. … C-G is tied for 10th in The Associated Press Class 6A poll this week. … FB Logan Abrams (6-3, 225) ran 24 times for 151 yards and looks like a back who will cause opposing defenses a lot of problems. RB Andrew Prio carried five times for 56 yards and two touchdowns and provides big-play potential.

About the Tigers: Central lost to Huntley 26-21 in a game it led most of the fourth quarter. … QB Jason Penza threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. WR George Dimopoulos caught six passes for 92 yards and RB Griffin Buehler ran for 64 yards and caught two passes for 87 yards.

Friday Night Drive pick: Crystal Lake Central

Crystal Lake South (1-0, 1-0) at Prairie Ridge (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge beat South 63-55 in the first round of last season’s Class 6A playoffs. The Wolves also beat the Gators 48-41 in Week 8.

About the Gators: South defeated Dundee-Crown 41-21 in the opener. … South is the third team team outside the Class 6A poll receiving votes. … QB Caden Casimino did not throw a lot, but was efficient when he did. He completed 9-of-16 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. All three scoring passes came in the last 4:11 of the second quarter. … WR Michael Prokos led the Gators with three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. … RB Jake Christensen ran only one time, but it was a 61-yard touchdown.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Jacobs 6-0 in the opener. It was the Wolves’ first shutout since they beat Vernon Hills 49-0 in the first round of the 2021 Class 6A playoffs. … Prairie Ridge was a prolific scoring offense last season, but managed to win with 138 total yards of offense by holding Jacobs to 185 yards. … Dom Creatore led the Wolves with 57 yards on 10 carries and a 42-yard touchdown run. … The Wolves are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, behind Joliet Catholic.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

Dundee-Crown (0-1, 0-1) at Burlington Central (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dundee-Crown beat Central last season 8-7 in Week 2.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Crystal Lake South 41-16. … QB Zach Randl and WR Kali Freeman were up to their old tricks last week. Randl completed 21-of-37 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Freeman caught 10 passes for 93 yards and a score.

About the Rockets: Central lost to Cary-Grove 23-12 in the opener. … RB Joey Kowall had a productive game with 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. WR Michael Person caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. … QB Jackson Alcorn completed 16 of 31 for 153 yards, but the Rockets trailed 23-0 before they were able to score against the Trojans.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Hampshire (1-0, 1-0) at Jacobs (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs beat Hampshire 28-17 in Week 8 last season.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire defeated McHenry 34-0 in coach Shane Haak’s debut with the team. … RB Cole Klawikowski ran 21 times for 125 yards and four touchdowns in the win. … QB Luke Lacke also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ari Fivelson. … The Whips’ defense held McHenry to 74 total yards and pitched its first shutout since Week 8 of the 2019 season, a 12-0 win over Dundee-Crown.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs lost to Prairie Ridge 6-0 in the opener. … One of the FVC’s top-scoring teams over the last two seasons has not scored since Week 9 of last season, a 37-7 win over Dundee-Crown. Brother Rice beat the Eagles 27-0 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. … RBs Caden DeMuelle (57) and T.O. Boddie (47) led the rushing attack for the Eagles, who had 185 total yards last week. … Jacobs was 16-6 over the previous two seasons.

FND pick: Jacobs

Huntley (1-0, 1-0) at McHenry (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley beat the Warriors 23-15 in Week 2 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Crystal Lake Central 26-21 last week, scoring two touchdowns in the final 4:00 to get the win. … Huntley is receiving votes in Class 8A and just two spots outside the top 10. … The Raiders put up 432 total yards, 343 of which came on the ground. Braylon Bower, making his first varsity start at quarterback, ran 28 times for 209 yards and the decisive touchdown. … RB Haiden Janke carried for 88 yards and three touchdowns.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Hampshire 34-0 in the opener. … The Warriors managed only 74 total yards in the game. … RB Conner McLean had 32 yards rushing last week and also had the Warriors’ lone reception.

FND pick: Huntley

Richmond-Burton's Jack Martens runs with the ball as Marian Central's Steven Sarfo tries to chase him down during a Week 1 game at Marian Central in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

NONCONFERENCE

Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Richmond-Burton (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: R-B beat the Raiders 34-14 in Week 9 of the 2019 season.

About the Raiders: Notre Dame lost its opener to Quincy 55-12. … The Raiders won their last two regular-season games last year to make the Class 4A playoffs, where they lost in the first round to Macomb and finished 5-5. … QND has been to the playoffs for 24 times in the last 28 years.

About the Rockets: R-B opened with a 41-29 win over Marian Central. … FB Braxtin Nellessen led the Rockets with 24 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns. RB Jack Martens ran six times for 92 yards and two scores. … QB JT Groh, making his first varsity start, completed 5-of-7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. … R-B is No. 4 in Class 4A.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Marian Central (0-1) at Milwaukee Academy of Science (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first time the teams have met.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Richmond-Burton 41-29 in the opener. … QB Cale McThenia completed 24 of 37 for 402 yards and three touchdowns. WR Christian Bentancur caught nine passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. … WR Rylan Dolter had six catches for 67 yards. … The Hurricanes are No. 8 in Class 2A.

About the Novas: MAS lost to Columbus 37-6 in its opener on Aug. 18 and had last week off. … The Novas, who have an enrollment of 366, finished 5-5 last season, scoring 290 points and allowing 239.

FND pick: Marian Central

Johnsburg's Dominic Vallone celebrates his fumble return for a touchdown with his teammate, Deegan Turner, during a Week 1 game against host Woodstock North. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Reed-Custer (1-0) at Johnsburg (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first time the teams are playing each other.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer beat Elmwood Park 63-14 in last week’s opener. … The Comets are No. 6 in Class 3A and have been 21-3 over the last two seasons. … R-C lost to Byron 32-27 in last year’s Class 3A playoffs quarterfinals.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Woodstock North 25-12 in the opener. … The Skyhawks played a strong second half last week, outscoring the Thunder 19-0, which included a defensive touchdown. … RB Brett Centnarowicz rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown and QB A.J. Bravieri ran for 41 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 132 yards.

FND pick: Reed-Custer

Woodstock (0-1) at Marengo (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Woodstock beat the Indians 21-14 in Week 4 of the 2021 spring season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Rochelle 40-0 in the opener. … RB Landen Stoltz led the offense with 14 carries for 62 yards, and WR Charlie Gilmore caught three passes for 52 yards.

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Evergreen Park 21-14 on a late touchdown. … RB Isaac Anthony ran 20 times for 114 yards to lead the Indians. … QB David Lopez and RB Connor Sacco (nine carries, 50 yards) had rushing touchdowns.

FND pick: Marengo

Woodstock North at Harvard

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: North beat Harvard 21-14 in Week 2 last season.

About the Thunder: North fell to Johnsburg 25-12 last week. … The Thunder led that game at halftime 12-6, but the Skyhawks controlled the second half. … QB Landan Creighton ran for 110 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown and threw to Max Dennison for another score.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Lisle 28-7 in the opener. … QB Adam Cooke ran for 38 yards, while QB Caesar Pelayo completed 5-of-13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. … RB Danny Rosas caught five passes for 84 yards and Harvard’s score.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Alden-Hebron (1-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Alden-Hebron beat A-FC last season 36-26 in Week 2.

About the Giants: A-H beat Rockford Christian Life 32-14 in the opener. … QB Ben Vole threw for 52 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 69 in the victory. … RB Wyatt Armbrust carried seven times for 68 yards and two touchdowns and caught one of Vole’s TD passes.

About the Raiders: A-FC lost to Orangeville 46-12 last week. … The Raiders were 6-3 a year ago, winning six of their last seven games.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron