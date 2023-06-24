McHenry County featured in new book ‘100 Things to Do In Illinois Before You Die’

A summer vacation doesn’t have to involve a trip to Europe, the East or West Coast or even a jaunt over the border to Wisconsin.

There are a lot of things to see in the Land of Lincoln. And Illinois author Melanie Holmes has a list of them in her new book “100 Things to Do In Illinois Before You Die” (Reedy Press, 192 pages, $22.50).

McHenry County appears in the book two times and gets a nod in a third – for deep-dish pizza.

“Time is a commodity, and that’s why having a bucket list of experiences is a must,” Holmes said on the eve of one of her many press stops across the state. “One of my favorite experiences during my research for this book was lodging in one of Wildlife Prairie Park’s cabooses. In the morning, I grabbed my coffee and said good morning to the bison.”

Holmes takes readers to locales throughout the state, from north to south and east to west.

Woodstock and its historic Woodstock Square made the list of author Melanie Holmes' book “100 Things to Do In Illinois Before You Die.” (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The first McHenry County mention in the book is No. 17: “Tour Woodstock, Home of Orson Welles and ‘Groundhog Day.’ ” Holmes writes, “Woodstock is a place right out of the movies – literally,” mentioning the town Square that is the backdrop of the 1993 film “Groundhog Day.” She also reports that a “teenage Orson Welles learned much of his craft at Woodstock Opera House. Later, Paul Newman honed his acting chops on the Opera House stage – all while working day jobs in local shops.”

Holmes points out that Woodstock is a “well-preserved example of the way that many towns were laid out in the 18th century, with a town square in the middle, and shops and theaters encircling the square.”

The town, and the county, are certainly proud of the Square.

Entering Holmes’ top 100 list at No. 22 is “Be A Steam Engineer at the Illinois Railway Museum” in Union.

She writes, “If you’ve dreamed of being at the throttle of a full-size steam locomotive, the Illinois Railway Museum is the place for you.”

The 1941 Electroliner on the display at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union. The museum made the list of author Melanie Holmes' book “100 Things to Do In Illinois Before You Die.” (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The museum boasts the largest collection of historic railway equipment in America. Holmes recommends an autumn- or Christmas-themed train ride at the museum.

But at No. 13, pizza makes the list before Woodstock and the Railway Museum. The entry is titled: “Eat Deep Dish Pizza Where It Was Invented (Statewide).”

Whether deep-dish or tavern-style, each Illinois county has its favorite pizza place or places. When you ask around, or reference the Northwest Herald’s Mystery Diner, some of McHenry County’s options include Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Co., Dino’s Pizza and Pasta, Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub, Papa Saverio’s Pizzeria and Lou Malnati’s (which Holmes highlights in her book). Yes, there are many more pizza places you could add to this short and far-from-complete list.

If Holmes were to add another 100 places to a sequel to her book, where else in McHenry County would you suggest she visit?

Send me an email with your suggestions, and we can share our list with her.

• Dennis Anderson, Shaw Media vice president of news operations and editor of the Northwest Herald, lives in Crystal Lake. He’s looking to share news about you and your neighbors and special events and happenings. Share your Community Exchange news with him at danderson@shawmedia.com.