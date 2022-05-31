May 31, 2022
Get your Women of Distinction Luncheon Tickets

Reserve your tickets now to celebrate the Class of 2022 Women of Distinction!

Join us Wednesday, June 29 from 11-1pm at Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive, Lake in the Hills for lunch and an awards ceremony. A welcome reception preceding lunch and ceremony will provide networking opportunities. The award ceremony will allow honorees an opportunity to share their stories. Registration and reception starts at 11am; lunch begins at 11:30am.

This Year’s Honorees: Kimberly Dahlem, Cathy Daharsh, Laura Evers, Laura King, Guadalupe Ortiz, Catherine Peterson, Brenda Napholz, Kim Ulbrich, Terry Willcockson, Cheryl Wormley

Tickets are $45 each; seating is general admission

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.