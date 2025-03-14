2025 Northwest Herald softball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Bill Morrow (second season)

Last season’s record: 15-19, 7-11 FVC (seventh place)

Top returners: Allie Botkin, sr., OF-P; Addisyn Petersen, sr., P; Oliva Sutton, sr., C; Nina Garcia, sr., 1B; Izzy Reed, jr., P; Mei Shirokawa, so., C-SS

Key newcomers: Gwyn Falk, so.; 2B-OF; Madison Butler, fr., OF-UTIL

Worth noting: The Rockets showed significant improvement last season, going from nine wins to 15 under Morrow in his first year. It was the program’s most wins since going 18-5 in 2018. Central last won a regional championship in 2016. … Reed was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention selection and named to the All-FVC team, posting a 3.13 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 76 innings. … “Depth in pitching will be key to our successes,” Morrow said. “We will spend hours working on defense and minimizing compound errors.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Cara Neff (second season)

Last season’s record: 14-21, 6-12 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Aubrey Lonergan, sr., CF; Grace Kaiser, sr., C-3B; Megan Koski, sr., OF; Addison DeSomer, jr., 3B-SS; Holly Streit, jr., P-OF; Addy Green, jr., P-1B

Key newcomers: Paityn Ahlquist, fr., P; Kaylee Snodgrass, fr., 1B-OF; Taylor Allen, fr., OF; Olivia Osadzinski, fr., C-IF; Avery Mattran, so., 3B-IF; Daniella Neyfeldt, sr., OF

Worth noting: The Trojans graduated Maddie Crick, who broke the program’s single-season records for home runs (11), RBIs (55) and hits (59). … Lonergan is the team’s lone returning All-FVC selection. She earned All-Area second-team honors with a .436 batting average, 51 hits, 39 runs and 25 steals. Green had 150 strikeouts in 121⅓ innings, and DeSomer hit seven home runs with 28 RBIs. … “We have young and promising players and powerful seniors that can lead them,” Neff said. “The depth of talent across both varsity and JV gives us great flexibility and potential. We will be an aggressive team defensively and offensively, and will pressure opposing teams.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Oli Victorine warms up during a game against Woodstock North last season in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brian Strombom (18th season)

Last season’s record: 19-11, 12-6 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Liv Shaw, sr., 3B-P; Makayla Malone, sr., OF-P; Kate Show, sr., SS; Cassidy Murphy, jr., C-3B; Brooklyn Johnson, jr., OF-P; Oli Victorine, so., P-1B; Ella Arana, so., OF-1B; Adi Waliullah, so., 2B-P

Key newcomers: Harper Wright, fr., C-3B; Lily Perocho, fr., P-1B

Worth noting: The Tigers enter the year as the highest-ranked local team in the Illinois Coaches Association’s Class 3A preseason poll (No. 11). Central went from 13 wins in 2023 to 19 last season. … The Tigers bring back a ton of experience as they look to win their first regional title in nine years. Shaw, Victorine and Malone led the way as All-FVC picks. … Victorine had a strong freshman year, going 10-6 with 170 strikeouts in 103⅔ innings with a 1.49 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. She and Shaw earned All-Area second-team honors. Shaw hit .531 with 35 RBIs. Malone was a strong two-way player, earning All-Area honorable mention, hitting .337 and going 6-3 with a 3.68 ERA. … “We have tremendous pitching ability and depth,” Strombom said. “How much our defense improves will dictate how well we finish in the conference race.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Sara Markelonis (third season)

Last season’s record: 3-28, 1-17 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Lyla Haase, so., P; Riley Sturm, jr., UTIL; Hazel Hook, jr., UTIL; Natalie Salberg, jr., OF-1B

Key newcomers: Lily Dittrich, fr., P; Riley Barda, fr., SS-3B

Worth noting: The Gators will field a young team, but Markelonis is excited for the opportunity to re-establish program values. Haase and Barda, both underclassmen, will be among South’s top pitchers. … “We are a very young team this year, which makes me super excited to build up our program and make it what it should be: determined, hardworking, focused, and team-oriented,” Markelonis said. “We have such a great group of girls this year, and their support for each other is unlike anything I have seen.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matthew Goetz (third season)

Last season’s record: 19-16, 10-8 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Jordyn Jeffs, jr., 1B; Alyssa Gale, sr., SS; Casi Attapit, jr., C; Reese Westland, sr., P-IF; Abigail Hsu, jr., OF; Chloe Morrison, so., P; Faith Dierwechter, sr., 3B

Key newcomers: Kerrigan Svec, fr., OF; Madysen Schillaci, so., OF; Josie Sheldon, fr., 2B; Emily Einhorn, so., OF; Kate Graham, fr., 3B; Madison Sliwa, so., OF

Worth noting: The Chargers will have to replace the leadership and pitching of McKayla Anderson, a four-year starter who went 14-11 with a 2.62 ERA and 288 strikeouts in her last season. … Gale earned All-FVC honors last year, tying the team’s single-season hits record. … Jeffs tied the team’s single-season record for doubles and is on pace to break team records for career doubles and home runs. … Goetz said the Chargers have a strong freshman class whose impact should be felt right away. “This team has a ton of heart,” Goetz said. “We may have lost some key seniors, especially in our pitching rotation, but we’re ready to step up and compete.”

Hampshire

Coach: Jeremy Bauer (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 21-13, 10-8 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Bria Riebel, sr., SS; Lily Sippel, sr., P; Chloe Van Horn, sr., IF; Mia Robinson, jr., IF

Key newcomers: Addison Edlen, so., UTIL; Julissa Akins, so., P-UTIL

Worth noting: Hampshire fell just short of back-to-back Class 4A regional titles with a loss to Rockford Auburn in the Class 4A regional final. Despite that, the Whip-Purs crossed the 20-win mark – a seven-win improvement. … Riebel, a South Dakota State commit, returns as one of the area’s most feared hitters. She didn’t strike out last year, hitting .556 with 23 doubles, nine home runs and 55 RBIs. … Sippel earned All-Area second-team honors, finishing with nine wins, a 3.30 ERA and 106 Ks. Robinson (.347 BA, 29 RBIs) and Van Horn (.390 BA) both were All-FVC and All-Area honorable mention picks. … “We have seven seniors on our roster and we return a very experienced lineup,” Bauer said. “We are excited to see how our experienced and younger players compete against a very talented FVC.”

Huntley catcher Madison Rozanski falls with the ball after diving to make the last out of the fifth inning against Mundelein in a Class 4A supersectional last season. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Huntley

Coach: Mark Petryniec (21st season)

Last season’s record: 30-10, 16-2 FVC (first)

Top returners: Alyssa Bonner, sr., LF; Isabella Boskey, sr., 1B-C-OF; Gretchen Huber, sr., P; Ava McFadden, sr., CF; Madison Rozanski, sr., C; Sadie Svendsen, sr., 2B; Taryn Rainey, sr., C-IF; Aubrina Adamik, jr., SS; Grace Benson, jr., IF-OF; Keely Fewell, jr., P-IF-OF; Lyla Ginczycki, jr., 1B-DP; Makayla Rasmussen, jr., P-IF-OF; Lana Hobday, so., OF

Key newcomers: Layla Olson, so., P; Adalyn Olson, so., P; Avery Collatz, so., IF; Cecilia Romano, jr., C-IF; Morgan Bzdusek, jr., OF; Katelyn Bayness, jr., IF

Worth noting: The Raiders will go for their fifth straight FVC championship. Huntley, which finished with an area-best 30 wins last year, is ranked ninth in the ICA Class 4A preseason poll. The team won its ninth straight regional title and beat Barrington 5-3 to capture its third sectional championship in program history. The Raiders’ season ended with a 2-1 loss to Mundelein in supersectionals. … Huber emerged as the team’s ace, earning All-Area first-team honors with a 16-6 record, 2.18 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 141⅓ innings. Bonner also earned All-Area first-team honors, hitting .457 with 10 doubles, seven homers, 34 RBIs and 27 steals. … Ginczycki (.400 BA, 13 doubles, eight homers, 47 RBIs) was an All-Area second-team pick. Adamik (.407 BA, 50 hits, 46 runs) and McFadden (.362 BA, 32 runs, 24 steals) were All-Area honorable mention. … “We are excited to start the 2025 season as many of our players have two to four years of varsity experience,” Petryniec said. “We are looking forward to our new players contributing to our team.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jessica Turner (third season)

Last season’s record: 5-29, 2-16 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Jianna Tanada, sr.; Avarie Lohrmann, sr.; Kate Takasaki jr.; Molly Hoch, jr.; Addison St. Leger, jr.; Taylor Schweet, so.; Talia Di Silvio so.; Vanessa Minasola, so.

Key newcomers: Audrey Wetzel, so.; Olivia Fillipp, fr.; Emily Popilek, fr.; Skylee Ferrante, fr.; Avery St. Leger, fr.; Kendall Davignon, fr.

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles will open the season Monday at Marengo as they try to improve upon a 5-29 record under third-year coach Jessica Turner. … Tanada had 13 extra-base hits last season. The team lost its top bat, Clare Piazza (.356 BA) to graduation. … Although this year’s team will have less experience, Turner is excited to see what the younger players can bring to the program. “We are excited to compete this season with a young, talented group of kids,” Turner said. “Every year we compete in one of the best conferences, and we are excited to compete.”

McHenry

Coach: Mikaela Mitsch (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 18-11, 13-5 FVC (tied for second)

Top returners: Chloe Clark, sr.; Natalie Bender, jr.; Lyla Oeffling, jr.; Rylinn Gottstein, sr.; Izzy Townsend, so.

Worth noting: The Warriors took second in the FVC for the third year in a row as they look to chase down Huntley. … Clark and Bender were All-FVC picks, while also earning All-Area honorable mention. Clark hit .392 with 25 runs and Bender hit .372 with 11 extra-base hits. In the circle, she had a 3.42 ERA in 55⅓ innings. … McHenry’s top hitter, Vanessa Buske (.435 BA, seven homers) graduated. … “We’re excited for a lot of newcomers that will switch up our approach. It’s exciting to have a new team and see what they can do,” Mitsch said. “I see how young we are as a great strength. Other teams won’t know what to expect, and actually neither will we.”

Prairie Ridge’s Reese Mosolino embraces catcher Kendra Carroll after the final out of a win over Harvard last season action at Lions Park in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Scott Busam (third season)

Last season’s record: 25-6, 13-5 FVC (tied for second)

Top returners: Kendra Carroll, sr., OF-C; Adysen Kiddy, sr., IF-OF-C; Autumn Ledgerwood, sr., IF-OF; Reese Mosolino, jr., P; Parker Frey, jr., IF-OF; Emma Dallas, jr., IF-OF-P

Key newcomers: Kylie Rosene, so., IF-OF; Morgan Powal, fr., IF-OF; Bella Ignoffo, fr., IF-OF

Worth noting: Prairie Ridge, which is ranked No. 13 in the ICA Class 3A preseason poll, will look to challenge Huntley for the FVC crown. The Wolves handed the Raiders one of their FVC losses last year behind a no-hitter from Mosolino, an Indiana commit. … Kiddy was the 2024 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, helping Prairie Ridge to its first regional title since 2018. The Illinois commit hit .525 with a school-record 14 homers, 41 RBIs, and 54 runs. … Mosolino had a dominant sophomore year, going 16-4 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 125 innings to earn All-Area first-team honors. … Carroll was an All-Area second-team pick, hitting .427 with 40 RBIs. … “I believe the seniors on this team are extremely proud of how far the Prairie Ridge program has come since their freshman year,” Busam said. “They buy in, they care, they’re proud to represent our school and they’re fierce competitors.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Becky Edinger (10th season)

Last season’s record: 12-13, 8-6 KRC (fourth)

Top returners: Tallulah Eichholz, sr., P; Emma Ribar, sr., OF; Manhattan Brincks, jr., IF; Emilee Bush, jr., OF; Kristi Knop, jr., OF

Key newcomers: Leona Eichholz, fr., P; Kara Knop, so., P

Worth noting: The Hornets return seven upperclassmen with at least two years of varsity experience and are ranked 18th in the ICA Class 3A preseason poll. Among that group is ace Tallulah Eichholz, who earned All-Area first-team honors after a dominant junior year in which she had a 1.45 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 218 strikeouts in 111 innings. The Belmont commit also hit .394 with five homers. Her sister Leona, a freshman, will join her in the circle this year, along with Kara Knop. … Riber, Brincks, Bush and Kristi Knop also bring back valuable experience as Harvard looks to take the next step. … “We continue to work on doing little things better, making strong decisions in the batter’s box and understanding what it takes to take the program to the next level,” Edinger said.

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz fires toward home plate against Prairie Ridge last season at Lions Park in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Johnsburg

Coach: Katie McKay Phillips (third season)

Last season’s record: 14-16, 6-8 KRC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Joree Tibbs, sr., SP; Kayla Riener, jr., C; Sarah Nethaway, jr., SS

Worth noting: The Skyhawks tied for fifth in the KRC but were only three games out of third place. Riener had a big sophomore season, hitting .465 with 42 runs to earn All-KRC and All-Area honorable mention. Tibbs won 12 games in the circle, and McKay Phillips said she has been working hard to build speed, in addition to transforming her swing. … Nethaway was among the area’s top power bats with seven homers. … “Johnsburg is ready to bring energy, determination and teamwork to every game,” McKay Phillips said. “Our expectation is to compete with intensity, grow as players and teammates and leave it all on the field every time we step between the lines.”

Marengo

Coach: Dwain Nance (18th season)

Last season’s record: 28-7, 13-1 KRC (first)

Top returners: Kylee Jensen, sr., C; Gabby Gieseke, sr., 2B; Gabby Christopher, jr., SS; Jozsa Christiansen, sr., OF-P; Alyssa Pollnow, sr., OF; Mia Feidt, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Elizabeth White, jr., OF-P-3B; Gianna Iovinelli, so., OF; Ariana Rodriguez, jr., 1B

Worth noting: The Indians, who return 11 players and six starters, enter the season No. 15 in the ICA Class 2A preseason poll. Marengo won its second consecutive KRC title but came up short of a regional title with a loss to North Boone in the Marengo Regional final. … Marengo graduated its top pitcher in All-Area second-team pick Lilly Kunzer (15-4, 4.72 ERA, 135 K; .352 BA, 13 homers, 45 RBIs), but does return second-team member Christiansen, who had a 3.42 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 98⅓ innings, along with a .413 batting average and 26 RBIs. … Jensen, who is committed to Northwestern and was an All-Area first-team pick, hit .444 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 33 RBIs. Christopher (.433 BA) set McHenry’s County’s single-season record with 20 home runs on her way to All-Area first team, along with 56 RBIs and 44 runs scored. … Gieseke (.405 BA, 40 runs) and Pollnow (.425 BA, seven homers, 35 RBIs) earned All-Area honorable mention. … “We are very excited about this upcoming season,” Nance said. “We feel that we have a lot of the pieces to be very successful. We will need to get better every day and focus on the process rather than outcomes.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Tylar Stanton (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 25-11, 9-5 (third)

Top returners: Hailey Holtz, sr., P; Emerson Herrick, sr., 1B; Gabby Hird, sr., 3B-SS; Madison Kunzer, sr., P-CF; Rebecca Lanz, jr., C

Key newcomers: Ellie Smith, jr., OF; Lilly Kwapniewski, so., UTIL; Jocelyn Hird, so., 2B

Worth noting: The Rockets, who won their fourth straight Class 2A regional title and finished with a program-best 25 wins last year, are ranked No. 6 in the ICA Class 2A preseason Class and led by Iowa State commit Hailey Holtz. R-B’s ace earned All-Area first-team honors and was named the co-KRC Player of the Year and KRC Pitcher of the Year. Holtz picked up 16 wins with a 1.99 ERA and 282 strikeouts, also hitting .398 with 22 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and 41 runs scored. … Kunzer (.373 BA, 44 RBIs, 23 extra-base hits; 3.42 ERA, 117 Ks) and Lanz (.508 BA, 28 RBIs) earned All-Area second-team honors. Herrick (.435 BA, 22 RBIs) was an All-Area honorable mention choice. … Holtz, Herrick, Gabby Hird and Kunzer are four-year varsity players. “We have high potential with great leadership,” Stanton said.

Woodstock

Coach: Alyssa Cook (second season)

Last season’s record: 3-25, 0-14 KRC (eighth)

Top returners: Maddie Graunke, sr.; Aya Mosley, sr.; Avery Carpenter, jr.; Emma Douglas, jr.; Hayden Williams, jr.; Tipper Axelson, so.; Cali Dankemeyer, so.; Alexa Torres, so.

Key newcomers: Kenzie Bowles, fr.; Julia Broughton, fr.; Megan Kuiper, fr.; Haleah Olsen, fr.

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks went winless in the KRC for the third year in a row. … Axelson was an All-Area honorable mention choice as a freshman and one of two Woodstock players named to the All-KRC team. She’ll be one of the Streaks’ best pitchers, in addition to being one of their most potent bats. Axelson hit .463 with 12 extra-base hits, including five home runs, last spring.

Woodstock North

Coach: Amy Nero (second season)

Last season’s record: 21-9, 12-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Aly Jordan, jr.; Kylee Nicholson, so.; Maddie Nordahl, so.; Makayla Nordahl, jr.; Allyson Schaid, jr.; Mackenzie Schnulle, so.

Key newcomers: Hailey Campos, fr.; Emma Enot, sr.; Kylie Stevens, jr.; Sabrina Wiedman, fr.

Worth noting: The Thunder came within a game of tying Marengo for the KRC crown in Nero’s first season. Their postseason run featured a pair of close games. North topped Burlington Central 1-0 in a Class 3A regional semifinal and lost to Kaneland 2-1 in the final. … North’s top two pitchers graduated, including Jo Jo Vermett (9-4, 2.13 ERA 167 Ks). Vermett also broke the school’s single-season record with nine homers and drove in 38 runs. Nicholson and Makayla Nordahl will start the year as North’s top pitchers. … Jordan was named All-KRC and earned All-Area honorable mention, hitting .405. … “One of our biggest strengths are the depth of talent on our team,” Nero said. “We have a great mix of players.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Paul Sandall (second season)

Last season’s record: 13-13, 6-4 CCC (third)

Top returners: Christine Chmiel, jr., P-1B; Bailey Keller, so., C-OF-UTIL; Kaylie Kowalski, jr., 1B; Lina Conner, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Vivianna Lara, fr., C-3B; Mia Convey, jr., P-3B

Worth noting: The Hurricanes finished .500 in their return last spring. It was the first time Marian fielded a varsity team since 2019, the year before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign. The Hurricanes won their Class 2A first-round playoff game against Winnebago. … Sandall would like to see his team compete for a conference title, although they’ll be young with only two seniors in Chmiel and Conner. Chmiel earned All-Area second-team honors last season and was named CCC Pitcher of the Year. She had 291 strikeouts in 123 innings and also hit .391.

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Brook Winkelman Vetter (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 2-9, 2-4 NAC

Top returners: Marissa Johnson, sr., C; Olivia Klein, jr., P-2B; Brooke Slepcevich, jr., 3B-OF; Emma Miller, jr., OF; Briana Nelson, jr., OF-2B; Addison Cunningham, so., 1B-OF; Madison Mayerck, so., SS-OF

Key newcomers: Hayden Smith, fr., SS-C; Teagan Vanderstappen, fr., 1B-P; Madison Johnson, fr., OF

Worth noting: The Giants will look to improve on last season’s record with a strong returning group, led by Johnson, a senior catcher. The team brings back seven of 10 players, in addition to adding three freshmen who Winkelman Vetter thinks will make an instant impact. Players will try out at different positions to give them experience all around. … The Giants are partnering with Hope for the Warriors this season to help raise awareness for childhood cancer and help support families during their battles.