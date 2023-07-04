Volleyball: Huntley’s Georgia Watson sees stock soar entering junior year

Class 4A Dundee-Crown Super: Huntley leads Barrington 22-19 in the third set. Sophomore Georgia Watson is having a huge match for the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/H5y0gZNLzU

“Everybody who watched that supersectional saw Georgia completely take over. The game was on the line, and as a sophomore she was the one asking for the ball.”

— Karen Naymola, Huntley volleyball coach