Boys soccer notes: Harvard’s lineup adjustments leads to wins

Victor Gonzalez decided to make changes after Harvard failed to really take off through eight matches this season.
The Hornets had a 4-4 record and were even in the amount of goals they scored and allowed with 18 each, so Gonzalez, looking to find a higher ceiling for his team, moved players around. He ignited a run where Harvard won four of its next five matches, including a Kishwaukee River Conference regular-season title on Monday.
“It was finding the right players to fit our formation, moving players around that were working at different spots, now they’re working at the new spots,” Gonzalez said. “That’s been the biggest thing that I’ve seen.”
The biggest move for Harvard was switching where Pablo Mercado and Martin Quintero played. Mercado, who joined Harvard this season as a senior, moved from the outside into the middle of the field, where he’s controlled the ball and distributed it to their goal scorers.
Quintero moved from the center midfield to the forward position and has put a lot of pressure on defenses, which has allowed the Hornets to outscore their opponents 13-2 in the last five matches.
Gonzalez hopes his team can continue its momentum when it tries to win the KRC tournament next week ahead of the start of the postseason.
“The postseason is completely different once you get there,” Gonzalez said. “Any team can beat any team, doesn’t matter the record anymore, nothing matters. It’s just one game and that’s it. I think seeing the quality that is out there is eye-opening that you need to bring it every day.”
Woodstock’s injured, ‘up-and-down’ season
Matt Warmbier knew he’d need to develop a young team this season, but he didn’t expect to do it without two of his top players.
The Woodstock coach has missed both top-scorer Jovani Robles-Arellano and playmaker Lucas Rubio since the Blue Streaks’ match against Harvard on Sept. 6 and the team is 4-3 since the injuries.
“We’re still trying to deal with things while also trying to develop a young team,” Warmbier said. “It seems like one day it goes well, the next day not so well. It’s been an up-and-down season.”
Robles-Arellano remains the team’s top scorer despite missing the last seven matches with a knee injury. Warmbier hopes that the junior can start playing again next week during the KRC tournament.
Rubio’s chances of returning aren’t as high, with the potential to return if the Blue Streaks qualify for the Class 2A state series. Rubio is out after he chipped part of his hip bone, which detached part of his tendon.
“We’ll just roll with the punches, take what we’re given,” Warmbier said. “We’ll try to make the best out of it.”
McHenry’s good fight
McHenry coach Tony Caruso liked the effort he saw from his team after the Warriors fell behind 2-0 against Huntley on Thursday.
“We showed good fight out there,” Caruso said. “We just need to organize better on some counterattacks but that’s against a pretty good team, so that’s not too bad in my mind.”
The Warriors used momentum from that match to win their own tournament over the weekend. McHenry defeated Johnsburg 5-0 on Friday before winning both matches on Saturday, first a 3-1 victory over Harlem and then a 2-0 shutout of Northridge.
Caruso is encouraged by what he’s seen and knows communicating will fix what is holding the Warriors back.
“We just need better communication,” Caruso said. “We lack in that sometimes, with everybody talking to make things easier for us.”
Huntley’s recovery
Huntley regrouped after a tough weekend at the BodyArmor Series tournament to defeat McHenry 2-0 on Thursday.
The Red Raiders lost 2-0 to St. Laurence on Saturday, Sept. 10, in excessive heat before falling in a shootout to Willowbrook on Sunday, Sept. 11, on a day where the field turf was drenched with water.
Huntley coach Matt Lewandowski liked playing against teams the Red Raiders don’t usually see and can’t scout for.
“You kind of find out about yourselves and what you do to prepare,” Lewandowski said. “Ultimately, what your guys are made of.”
Assignment time
The IHSA released its sectional assignments for the upcoming postseason.
In Class 1A, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton and Marian Central will all play in the second sub-sectional of the Wheaton Academy Sectional. That sectional will be part of a supersectional that will be named later and play against the Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional winner. Marian Central will host a regional.
Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake South, Harvard, Woodstock and Woodstock North will all complete in the same Class 2A sectional. The location of the sectional will be announced at a later date and is part of the Grayslake Central Supersectional. Crystal Lake South and Harvard will host regionals.
Burlington Central was assigned to a subsectional in the Class 2A Glenbard South Sectional, which is part of the Sterling Supersectional.
In Class 3A, Jacobs, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley and McHenry will all compete in the Hampshire Sectional, which is part of the Streamwood Supersectional. Jacobs will host a regional.
The Class 1A State Final will take place at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria on Oct. 28-29 and the Class 2A and 3A State Finals will be at Hoffman Estates High School on Nov. 4-5.