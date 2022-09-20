Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 19

Harvard boys soccer won its second straight Kishwaukee River Conference regular season title on Monday after the Hornets defeated Johnsburg, 2-1, on the road.
The Hornets (8-5, 5-0 KRC) trailed 1-0 when Saul Sanchez tied the match off a free kick before the first half ended. David Aquino scored in the second half off an assist from Martin Quintero to give Harvard the title win and a win over the Skyhawks (4-8-1, 3-2 KRC).
Harvard will try to add a KRC tournament win at the end of the regular season.
Richmond-Burton 1, Marengo 1: At Richmond, the Rockets won their KRC match in penalty kicks.
Joe Kyes scored a goal for R-B (7-8, 2-3 KRC) off an assist from Sean Rockwell to down Marengo (6-6, 0-5 KRC).
Woodstock North 2, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Thunder prevailed to win their KRC and crosstown match against Woodstock (9-8, 2-3 KRC) in penalty kicks, 5-4.
The Thunder (5-7-1, 3-2 KRC) went down 1-0 late in the first half but came back a minute into the second half with a finish from Jakob Idle. Nibret Freundl put the Thunder ahead with a quality strike from the top of the box before the Blue Streaks tied the match with a free kick at the end of regulation.
Dylan Flores came up with two saves in the shootout to win the match.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sycamore 2, Harvard 0: At Sycamore, the Hornets dropped their nonconference match on the road, losing 25-16, 25-19.
Asha Billstrand had four kills and two blocks for Harvard (2-7, 0-3 KRC) and Jaclyn McMillion added two blocks.
McHenry 2, Belvidere 0: At McHenry, the Warriors earned a nonconference victory in two sets, winning 25-21, 25-22.
Ella Boland led the way with seven kills and two digs for McHenry (7-8, 3-6 FVC) while Erin Nothdorf finished with six kills and two digs. Ella Jenkins earned 17 assists with one ace.
Richmond-Burton 2, Wauconda 0: At Richmond, the Rockets won their 10th match of the season 25-16, 25-19.
Alex Hopp finished with 11 assists, six aces and one kill for R-B (10-4, 3-0 KRC), Maggie Uhwat had five kills and two aces, Elissa Furlan tallied four kills and four aces and Madi Havlicek had three kills and Kaitlyn Lehecha earned two kills.
Woodstock North 2, Mundelein 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder won their 12th match in two sets this season, winning 25-13, 25-15.
Woodstock North (14-1, 2-1 KRC) libero Devynn Schulze had 10 digs and Lexi Hansen led the way offensively with seven kills, two digs and two aces.
Katie Wickersheim (four kills, 11 digs, three aces, two blocks and two assists) and Kylie Schulze (15 assists, six digs, six kills and one ace) once again added complete performances in all areas while Dani Hansen (six kills, two digs), Makenzie Buss (two aces, two digs) and Daniela Medina (two blocks) all contributed in the victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Belvidere North 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers dropped a close dual against a nonconference opponent.
No. 2 singles player Bella Lisle won 6-3, 6-1, and No. 3 singles player Emily Pinion took her match 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1), 12-10. The Warriors’ No. 2 doubles duo of Kaitlin Coffey and Maggie O’Connell won 5-7, 6-4, 17-15.
BOYS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 164, Marian Central 179: At Bull Valley, JJ Lee tied for the top overall score and helped the Wolves win their nonconference match.
Charlie Pettrone finished a close second to Lee with a 40 while Austin Klauser shot a 42 and Vinny Riccardi added a 43.
Finn Pivnicka tied Lee’s 39 and Peter Louise tallied a 45 for the Hurricanes. Alex Domek scored a 47 and Joe Weinberger rounded things out with a 48.
GIRLS GOLF
Huntley 177, Dundee-Crown 199: At Pinecrest, Aubrey Dingbaum medaled and led the Red Raiders to a FVC win by shooting a 39.
Maddie Sloan finished just behind Dingbaum with a 40 while Annie Garrard added a 48 and Abby Panier a 50.
Negev Laas led the way for the Chargers by shooting a 44, Sophie Morawski tallied a 50 and Lydia Rodriguez and Katy Mensching round things out with a 52 and 53, respectively.
Hampshire wins triangular: At Randall Oaks, the Whip-Purs picked up commanding FVC wins over Jacobs and Burlington Central. Hampshire (186) defeated the Rockets (208) and the Golden Eagles (218).
Lily Farnam led all golfers with a 43 for Hampshire and Kaylee Seo finished a close second with a 44. Jaina Farnam shot a 49 while Lorna Bachta, Maddie Franz, Reagan Green and Madison Bilek all shot in the 50s.
Talia Gusciora was the top scorer for Burlington Central, shooting a 47. Ariana Riep, Riya Gangavarapu and McKenna Berglind each shot in the 50s and Ella Riep and Reese Klug shot in the 60s.
Kayla Doetsch led the Golden Eagles with a 49.
Marian Central 182, Richmond-Burton 267: At Boone Creek, Ella Notaro led the way for the Hurricanes on Senior Night by shooting a 39.
Nina Notaro tallied a 41, Jordyn Kratochvil shot in the 40s for the first time with a 48 and Makaylah Farrell added a 54.
Sofia Nagel led the Rockets with a 55.