2022 Northwest Herald boys soccer team preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference
Cary-Grove
Coach: Mark Olson (17th season)
Last season’s finish: 5-8-1, 5-4 FVC (fifth place)
Top returning players: Cooper Motz, M-D, jr.; Ian Frangiamore, M-D, jr.; Kyle Nordegren, M, jr.; Brach Skof, D. sr.
Top new players: Caleb Ramirez, D, jr.; Ethan Flesor, D, sr.; Logan Kemp, GK, jr.; Finlay Evangelista, D, jr.; Evan Frangiamore, M, so.; Grant Magak, F, sr.; Gabriel Lazaro, F, sr.; Ethan Ehlebracht, D, fr.; Parker Frank, M, fr.; Noah Marrano, GK, jr.; Ryan Boutwell, F, so.; Landon Nawracaj, F-M, so.; Cole Waddell, F-M, so.; Angel Apaez, M, fr.; Caden Chan, D, jr.; Kyle Erpelding, M-D, jr.; Daniel Czerwinski F, so.; Tyler Seda, M, so.
Worth noting: Olson likes the Trojans’ attitude and work ethic the team has displayed. “I’m looking forward to the start of the season and conference play and the opportunity to compete,” Olson said.
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Jay Schwarzrock (15th season)
Last season’s finish: 5-8-1, 3-6 FVC (eighth place)
Top returning players: Anthony Virruso, sr., D; Danny Vega, sr., M ; Danny Cubelic, sr., M ; Andrew Staski, sr., D
Top newcomers: Mason McIntyre, so., M; Gideon Burleson, so., M/F; Elder Hernandez, so., M/D; Isaac Hernandez, jr., M/D; Anthony Bellino, GK, so.
Worth noting: The Tigers will try to advance past the regional semifinal round for the first time since 2018 when the program lost in the sectional semifinal round. … Schwarzrock is excited to see what his group of seniors can do after entering the varsity team as sophomores and going through growing pains throughout the past two seasons. “I’ve seen these kids take their lumps their sophomore year, get better last year and I think this is their year to make their mark in the conference in terms of the success they always wanted to have, they’ve been working hard for it,” Schwarzrock said. … The senior group worked hard to entice students to join the program over the summer. Eighty students came out to play soccer at Central.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Brian Allen (16th season).
Last season’s finish: 18-4-2, 8-1 (second place)
Top returning players: Nolan Getzinger, jr., MF; Brendan Lewis, jr., MF; Andrew Smart, sr., D; Logan Vargas, sr., GK; Josh Washington, sr., D
Top newcomers: Pierce Johnson, fr., D; Mason Ross, so., MF; Steven Smith, jr., MF; Hayden Stone, so., MF.
Worth noting: A senior-laden back line with Washington and Smart leading the way should provide a solid defensive foundation for a squad that returns 13 players overall. All but six of the Gators’ regular season games are against 3A foes. … The Gators have played for a Class 2A sectional championship in three consecutive seasons (excluding the 2021 COVID-19 spring season in which there was no postseason tournament).
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Rey Vargas (19th season)
Last season’s finish: 14-4-2, 6-2-1 FVC (third place)
Top returning players: Jacob Budys, sr., MF; Alex Martinez, sr., MF; Miguel Pena, sr., F/MF; David Smeich, sr., GK
Top newcomers: Daniel Gantz, sr., D; Gabriel Herrera, so., TBD; Martin Leon, jr., D; Sebastian Sanchez, fr., TBD
Worth noting: The Chargers have Pena back to lead their attack, but also saw 13 players graduate. Newcomers will need to step up and fill spots all over the field while Smeich provides security as the returning senior keeper. … D-C has won three Class 3A regional championships in a row. The Chargers lost to Huntley, 4-3, in the Huntley Sectional last season.
Hampshire
Coach: Chayanne Martinez (second season)
Last season’s finish: 9-11-3, 5-4 FVC (fourth place)
Top returning players: Samuel Beer, jr., D/MF; Niklas Kaistinen, jr., F/MF; Alex Muños, sr., D; John Serra, sr., F/D
Top newcomers: Jackson Carey, so., MF; Greyson Hedderich, fr., D; Kevin Huynh, sr., D; Kyle Johnson, sr., D; Landon LaMarca, sr., D; Johnathan Leonardo, sr., F; Michal Mis, sr., D; Broling Perkins, sr., D/MF
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs hope to continue where they left off last regular season as they won five of their last six games. In order to do so, plenty of new bodies will need to contribute, including six new seniors.
Huntley
Coach: Matt Lewandowski (fourth season)
Last season’s finish: 20-3-2, 8-0-1 FVC (first place)
Top returning players: Jack Breunig, jr., MF; Gavin Eagan, jr., MF; Zach Heitkemper, sr., D; John Lengle, sr., D; Hudson Nielsen, jr., MF; Micah Overly, sr., D; Kyle Paler, jr., D
Top newcomers: Ansel Dias, jr., F; Isaac Jacobo, jr., F; Mason Leslie, so., MF; Elias Ramon, jr., D
Worth noting: With seven key contributors from a team that won a sectional title returning, the Red Raiders will look to defend their FVC title and go on another deep postseason run. Heitkemper (10 assists) and Nielsen (3 goals, 6 assists) are among their leading returnees. … The Red Raiders tied their school record for wins last season and the sectional title was their first in boys soccer.
Jacobs
Coach: Colin Brice (fourth season)
Last season’s finish: 7-12, 3-6 FVC (seventh place)
Top returning players: Owen Armstrong, jr., D; John Kraft, sr., D; Carter Roper, sr., D; Nevin Volarath, jr., MF; Peter Wolf, jr., F
Top newcomers: Andrew Deegan, fr., D; Adan Farias, sr., GK; Oleg Fushtei, sr., MF; Kelvin Medina, jr., F
Worth noting: Returning the majority of last year’s team, Jacobs will look to contend for the FVC title. “The FVC will be up for grabs this year and I feel that we have a solid team to compete for one of the top spots in conference with our experience,” Brice said.
McHenry
Coach: Tony Caruso (25th season).
Last season’s finish: 6-13-2, 0-9 FVC (10th place)
Top returning player: Tyler Juergensen, sr., GK; Emerson Hernandez, sr., D; Ryan Gremo, sr., D; J.J. Tapia, sr., M; Nate Luedke, jr., D
Top newcomer: Aiden Fischler so., D
Worth noting: Juergensen and Hernandez both return with plenty of varsity experience for the Warriors, which has Caruso confident in his leaders on the pitch. “They know what it takes to be competitive in this conference in the tough schedule we play,” Caruso said. “I won’t have to do much coaching with them out there on the field.” … McHenry fell to Huntley to open the postseason last season in the regional semifinal round. The Warriors haven’t won a playoff match since 2017 when they lost in the sectional semifinal match against Jacobs. ... The coach is confident in what his defense can accomplish this fall. “I think defensively we should be pretty good, so if we can find a few ways to score a few goals, we should be competitive out there this year,” Caruso said.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Josef Schroeder (first season)
Last season’s finish: 9-8, 4-5 FVC (sixth place)
Top returning players: Brogan Amherdt, sr., GK; Cade Collins, sr., F; Henry Knoll, so., F
Worth noting: Schroeder returns to coaching high school after he left Crystal Lake Central in 2011. The new Wolves coach has spent time coaching for various different club teams but is excited to get back into trying to build a successful high school program. “I’m trying to get the program back to where it can be,” Schroeder said. … Of the 64 players in the program, Schroeder said he’s coached 25 of the players at some time in their careers. He’s excited to watch them grow at Prairie Ridge. “It’s an exciting time,” he said. “I’ve lived in the community for 20 years, so it’s kind of cool to see the kids in a different light now.” … The Wolves lost 3-1 to Grayslake Central in the regional final round. ... Amherdt will move to goalkeeper after spending time at the forward and midfielder positions. … The Wolves will be young this season with five seniors on the varsity roster.
Kishwaukee River Conference
Harvard
Coach: Victor Gonzalez (eighth season)
Last season’s finish: 14-5, 9-1 KRC (first place)
Top returning players: David Aquino, sr., F; Andres Hernandez, sr., GK; Lorenzo Eichholz, sr., D; Martin Quintero, jr., M
Top newcomer: Marco Herrera, jr., M
Worth noting: Although Gonzalez loses a senior group that led the program to a KRC title, the incoming group of seniors is motivated to make a deeper postseason run. The Hornets fell in their opening match in the Class 2A postseason last season. “Their goal is to see what they can do in the postseason,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously they want to repeat as KRC champions and now tournament champions, they want to carry that momentum and compete for a regional championship and maybe further.” … Hernandez impressed last season and Gonzalez said his goalkeeper put in work over the summer and has improved. “He’s playing really well right now,” Gonzalez said. … Aquino will try to replace graduated player Juan Silva, who was named the KRC Player of the Year last season. … Harvard will look for wins in the Grayslake North Tournament against teams like Prairie Ridge, Grayslake North and Warren as ways to take the next step in the postseason. “If we want to win championships, we have to beat teams who are good teams,” Gonzalez said. “Putting them in the mindset that we have to be able to compete against these teams and beat these teams to give us a chance later on in the postseason.”
Johnsburg
Coach: Adam Bronars (sixth season)
Last season’s finish: 7-11-1, 5-5 KRC (fourth place)
Top returning players: Preston Michel, jr., GK; JT Schmidt, so., D; Kyle Jesuit, jr., M; Kyle Patterson, jr., M; Armando Garcia, jr., M
Top newcomer: Jayce Schmitt, fr., M
Worth noting: Bronars is excited for what his experienced core group of juniors will give the Skyhawks this season. The Skyhawks lost in the regional semifinal round to Marian Central. … Johnsburg has two goals this season: competing against the top teams in the KRC and winning a KRC title. The Skyhawks were 1-5 against the top three teams in the conference last season (Harvard, Woodstock and Woodstock North) and haven’t won a regional title since 2009. “I want to see how our team competes within our conference. We were close to competing at the top, but I want to see whether we can compete against the top teams in the KRC,” Bronars said.
Marengo
Coach: Sergio Orozco
Last season’s finish: 8-15, 1-9 KRC (fifth place)
Top returning players: Matt Burley, sr., GK; Juan Lopez, sr., D
Top newcomer: Ryen Mirtl, jr., F
Worth noting: Marengo won its first regional title in program history when it defeated Rockford Lutheran, 4-3, last fall. The team will return nine starters from that team and Orozco wants to bring that late season momentum into the beginning of this season. “We want to keep that momentum going, it was a really exciting time for the kids and having most of those kids coming back, they know what it takes to get there, they know what sacrifices needed to be made,” Orozco said. “Luckily all those kids have been through it and it’ll help for this year.” … Lopez returns as a four-year varsity starter, giving Marengo’s defense a solid anchor with Burley returning in goal.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Casey DeCaluwe (12th season)
Last season’s finish: 5-13-2, 1-9 KRC (sixth place)
Top returning players: Mike Popp, sr., D; Parker Sweeney, sr., D; Maddox Meyer, jr., F; Josue Campos, sr., M; Sean Rockwell, jr., M; Aiden Albert, so., M
Top newcomers: Jack Meyer, so., M; Joseph Kyes, so., M; Nate Larson, fr., M; Dane Gardner, fr., M
Worth noting: The Rockets are trying to compete for a regional title this season after losing in the Class 1A regional semifinals to Westminster Christian. R-B will have a mix of returning starters and newcomers and DeCaluwe wants his team peaking at the right time. “We can’t expect it to happen overnight. Little by little, we’ll get there,” DeCaluwe said. … Jack Meyer, Keyes, Larson and Gardner all have the potential to crack the lineup and earn some playing time. … The seniors have taken a positive leadership approach this season. “The older guys are staying really positive with (the newcomers). We want to start off day one pretty rough and end the season on a high note with a regional would definitely be our goal,” DeCaluwe said.
Woodstock
Coach: Matt Warmbier (sixth season)
Last season’s finish: 11-9-2, 7-3 KRC (second place)
Top returning players: Lucas Rubio, so., M/D; Diego Landros, so., GK; Daniel Cortes, so, M/D
Top newcomers: Fabian Arellano , sr., M/F; Jovani Robles-Arellano , jr., F; Diego Hernandez, so., M ; Giovani Ramírez, so, D/M
Worth noting: Woodstock graduated 22 seniors from last season’s team and will have four returning players. With so many new players, Warmbier is learning more about the team he will have this fall and is looking for where the pieces will fit. “We’re still playing musical chairs right now to figure out the best pieces to go here and there,” Warmbier said. “It’s going to be a pretty exciting time.” … The Blue Streaks have won three of the last five KRC championships. While Warmbier is motivated to win another conference title, he wants to do what’s best for the program when it comes to making player decisions. “You want to do what’s best for everybody and in the long run, you have to look at what’s best for the program, not just the now, but years to come,” Warmbier said.
Woodstock North
Coach: John Sullivan (second season)
Last season’s finish: 12-10-1, 7-3 KRC (third place)
Top returning players: Tyler Fink, sr., D; Sam Foster, so., M; Nibret Freundl, jr., M; Guillermo Ramirez, jr., M
Top newcomers: Aaron Banushi, jr., M; Luis Garcia, jr., F
Worth noting: Woodstock North graduated 15 seniors from last season’s team. Sullivan is looking forward to his returning players to play a key role in taking over and guiding the new players. “We’re looking for guys to step up, guys to start realizing that these are their last few years, they’re the core of this team, they’re going to be the ones newer players are looking up to. It’s those leadership skills,” Sullivan said. … The coach is excited to see what Banushi and Garcia can add to the lineup this season. “They are quick with or without the ball,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to be a matter of us getting the ball to them and letting them do what they do best on the field and putting them in positions to make an impact on the field.”
Independent
Marian Central
Coach: Art Dixon (sixth season)
Last season’s finish: 12-11, 3-6 ESCC (eighth place)
Top returning players: Dawson Yegge, sr., GK; Jacob Bonnet, sr., M/D; Dominic Aragona, sr., M/F; Michael Sbarounis, sr., M; Nathan Iafigliola, sr., M; Alek Trojanowski, sr., M; Joseph Goder, sr., D; Nick Giesinger, so., D
Top newcomers: Luke Aragona, fr.; Finn Fifer, fr.; Tucker Moose, sr.; Sam Hoover, jr.
Worth noting: Marian is working to advance further in the postseason this fall with no conference title to play for. The Hurricanes lost in the sectional semifinal round to Genoa-Kingston in the Class 1A tournament last season and Dixon is impressed with the motivation he’s seen. “We’ve won a regional championship with this team and we’d like to go further,” Dixon said. “We thought we could’ve gone further last year but we didn’t. Our goals are set to get to the next level.” … All-ESCC and conference Goalkeeper of the Year Yegge returns after an impressive junior season. … Marian will need to replace leaders like Matt Garrelts, Derek Emmert and Jeremy Henkel from last season’s team but Dixon is confident in his returning core. “Their chemistry together, it’s the best that I’ve seen,” Dixon said. “They work well together and we’re a good mix of players.”
• Reporters Chris Walker and Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.