Golf: Burlington Central boys tied for 6th place after Day 1 of Class 2A state tournament

Boys golf
Class 2A state tournament: At Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Burlington Central shot a 319 as a team Friday to advance to Day 2 of the tournament.
The Rockets, making their third state appearance in program history, are in sixth place and were among the top eight teams to move on to Saturday’s second and final round. Central’s best finish at state was fourth place in 2013.
Playing on day two! So proud of these guys—tough, tough conditions out there. https://t.co/V6wrTuGIK8— Central Golf (@CHS_RocketGolf) October 6, 2023
Sacred Heart-Griffin is in first with a 304, followed by Mt. Carmel (313) in second and Benton (315) in third.
Sophomore Tyler Samaan led Central with a 78, followed by junior Cam Sarallo (79) and junior Luke Semyck and freshman Tommy Wyse with 81s.
Junior Matthew Kowalik added an 83, and junior Ben Chesney had an 88, but their scores did not count toward the Rockets’ Day 1 score.
Prairie Ridge senior Charlie Pettrone, who won back-to-back Fox Valley Conference championships, shot an 85 but did not qualify for Day 2. Pettrone was making his second straight state appearance after tying for 17th last season.
Class 3A state tournament: At The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, Crystal Lake Central junior Jack Bice (80) and Hampshire junior Seth Gillie (80), both making their state debuts, advanced to the second day of the tournament.
Crystal Lake Central junior Charlie Polash (87) and Cary-Grove junior Joey Boldt (89) did not advance.
Class 1A state tournament: At Prairie Vista in Bloomington, Marian Central junior Peter Louise advanced to the second round after shooting an 81. Louise, making his second straight state appearance, is tied for 29th going into Day 2.
Louise didn’t advance to Day 2 last year as a sophomore.
Girls golf
Class 2A state tournament: At Hickory Point in Decatur, Prairie Ridge junior Jenna Albanese qualified for Saturday’s second round after shooting an 83 in her state debut. Albanese was the 26th individual not on an advancing team to qualify for Day 2.
Albanese won the Fox Valley Conference individual championship last month.
Class 1A state tournament: At Red Tail Run in Decatur, Marian Central sisters Ella Notaro and Nina Notaro will compete on the final day of the season after qualifying for the second round of the tournament.
Ella, a senior, shot an 85, and Nina, a junior, shot a 90. Ella Notaro is making her second straight state appearance after taking 35th last season.