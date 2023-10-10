McHenry grad Bobby Miller has short outing in first postseason start with Los Angeles Dodgers

Rookie pitcher Bobby Miller did not have the outing he and the Los Angeles Dodgers so desperately wanted in Game 2 of their National League Division Series against Arizona on Monday.
Miller, a 2017 McHenry West graduate, struggled in the first inning, allowing three earned runs, then was lifted with two outs in the second inning for reliever Brusdar Graterol.
The Diamondbacks, who jumped on Clayton Kershaw for six runs in their 11-2 win in Game 1 on Saturday, got to Miller on Monday.
Miller went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA during the regular season. When the Dodgers had injuries in their rotation in June, Miller was called up and flourished.
Miller on Monday finished with 1 2/3 innings, four hits, three earned runs and one strikeout. He threw 52 pitches, 28 of which were strikes.
The Dodgers (100-62) were in danger of falling behind the Diamondbacks (84-78) 2-0 in their best-of-five series, which heads to Arizona for a game at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday.