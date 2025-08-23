2025 Northwest Herald girls tennis team previews

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Amanda Schuetzle (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: Second in FVC

Top returning players: Malaina Kurth, sr.; Megan Ptaszek, sr.; Elle Stawarz, sr.; Taylor Hamann, sr.; Darby Hennessey, sr.

Top newcomers: Presley Brainerd, sr.; Kaitlin Lummis, sr.; Sophia Selvaggio, sr.; Payton White, sr.; Anya Nordengren, jr.; Jelena Karlovsky, jr.; Camryn Liebenow, jr.; Mia Lawver, jr.

Worth noting: The Trojans graduated seven key players, including the top spots at both singles and doubles. “So we have our work cut out for us to fill those open positions,” Schuetzle said. C-G will look to returning senior starters Kurth, Ptaszek, Stawarz and Hamann, who were all-conference last year, “to lead and push us to work and compete hard on a daily basis to reach our potential this season,” Schuetzle said. “Our team understands what our expectations are for the season, and we have a group of girls that are high energy, competitive, and not afraid to work hard. They will need to bring those attributes to each and every match to try to achieve the team success we’ve been able to reach the past few years.”

Coach: Cory Osterberg (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC

Top returning players: Kaylen Kaczmarek, jr.; Anna Starr, sr.; Olivia Craigen, jr.; Sophia Fuchsloch, sr.; Sophia Jones, jr.

Top newcomers: Evie Johnson, fr.; Lanie Gannon, fr.; Ella DeSando, fr.; Eliza Kuranda, jr.; Delaney Lisle, so.; Emma Hartwig, jr.; Ally Braasch, sr.; Audrey Kanellopoulos, sr.

Worth noting: The Tigers graduated several top players, but have a nice mix of returning players and youth, with three freshmen likely to start. The junior Kaczmarek returns for her third varsity season. “It’s just a matter of figuring out where everyone fits in the lineup,” Osterberg said. “We are looking forward to the season with a really nice group of young ladies.”

Coach: Mark Scheurich (third season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC

Top returning players: Rachelle Appelhans, jr.; Riley Sturm, sr.; Marissa Ulrich, jr.; Hannah Koh, jr.; Eliana Rankin, sr.

Worth noting: Appelhans has won 47 matches, including 46 in singles, over the past two seasons for the Gators. Last fall, she pulled off a three-set upset at the Class 1A St. Francis Sectional after losing the first set to the No. 3 seed. She won one match at state. ... Sturm played No. 2 singles last year and won 22 matches, despite it being only her second year playing tennis. The junior Ulrich (18 wins last year) is playing her third season on varsity. The senior Rankin has played varsity since her freshman year. She played nine three-set matches last year. “She brings a high level of experience playing doubles and has a never-give-up mentality,” Scheurich said. ... Koh started last fall playing doubles before switching to No. 3 singles and posting a 7-4 record. “We would like to continue climbing the FVC standings,” Scheurich said. “Several of the girls have been hitting regularly during the offseason. Their improvement was evident on the first day of practice. CLS would love to have multiple Gators earn the opportunity to compete at the state tourney in 2025.”

Coach: Yuto Tsukida (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC

Top returning players: McKenna Fernstrom, jr.; Sasha Bozovic, sr.

Top newcomers: Solveig Nelson, fr.; Eva Beutel, fr.; Grace Birkett, fr.

Worth noting: The Chargers return most of their players from last season’s squad that went 1-11 in duals. Bozovic and Fernstrom played doubles together and were All-Area second-team selections. ... “With experience on their side and with the fresh talent joining in, we will keep focusing on staying dedicated, improving each day, and staying competitive throughout the season,” Tsukida said.

Coach: Tyler Belding (second season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC

Top returning players: Isabella Kowalak, sr.; Luna Kimura, jr.; Elianna Miranda, sr.; Alexa Schuring, sr.

Top newcomers: Isabel Yu, sr.; Ari Geraci, sr.; Georgie Sterken, sr.; Zonya Gay, sr.; Bike Asanbekova, sr.

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs return a strong group of upperclassmen, led by state qualifier Kowalak. Kimura, Miranda and Schuring look to build on strong 2024 seasons. The junior Kimura has been a varsity player since her freshman year. Newcomer Yu made a strong impression during the preseason, Belding said.

Huntley's Ella Doughty competes during the IHSA Class 2A girls tennis state tournament in October 2022 at Hersey High School. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Coach: Kris Grabner (first season)

Last year’s finish: First in FVC

Top returning players: Ella Doughty, sr.; Julie Klockner, sr.; Gia Patel, jr.; Giuli Farraj, sr.

Key newcomers: Ella Nedoss, fr.; Ainura Baidylaeva, so.; Gulnura Baidylaeva, so.

Worth noting: Grabner, Huntley’s former longtime boys and girls soccer coach, takes over the girls tennis program after coaching Huntley’s boys tennis team the past two springs. He inherits a program from longtime coach Barry Wells that has won the FVC championship five years in a row and won all seven flights in the conference tournament last fall. ... Doughty and the since-graduated Kate Burkey won two matches in doubles at the Class 2A state tournament last fall. At the FVC tourney, Doughty and Patel won titles at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Klockner (No. 2 doubles) and Farraj (No. 4 doubles) also are returning FVC champions. ... Grabner, a former tennis player for Illinois State, has more than 60 girls in his program, and his varsity lineup should feature mainly seniors and juniors. “We have the flexibility to do a lot of different things,” Grabner said. “My biggest focus with all of them is to make sure that they’re comfortable and confident to swing through balls all the time.” ... The Raiders are scheduled to play in five invitationals, including September trips to Hinsdale and Buffalo Grove ... “We have a very challenging schedule that should be a huge help to continued development throughout the season.” Grabner said.

Coach: Georgia Redmond (first season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC

Top returning players: Dasha Kozlova, jr.; Hannah Mudge, sr.

Top newcomers: Caoimhe O’Dea, jr.; Caitlynn McKay, jr.; Isabella Williams, jr.

Worth noting: Redmond replaces longtime Golden Eagles coach Jon Betts, who moved over to McHenry. “This is my first year as head coach, but I have worked with most of these girls on JV,” said Redmond, a Crystal Lake South graduate who played tennis at Judson University and McHenry County College. “I am excited to continue coaching them on varsity and helping them compete at a higher level.”

Coach: Jon Betts (first season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in the FVC

Top returning players: Kaitlyn Miller, sr.; Kaitlyn McAuliffe, sr.; Christina Luedtke, sr.; Lizzie Mueller, jr.; Bri Freund, jr.

Top newcomers: Izzie Townsend, jr.; Sophie Vazquez, so.; Grace Betts, fr.

Worth noting: Betts has coached Jacobs’ girls programs the past 20 years and returns to his alma mater, where he qualified for state in 2001. His new team will include his daughter Grace, who’s a freshman. “Led by a core group of Warriors who demonstrated outstanding enthusiasm and effort all summer, we’re looking to be competitive again in the FVC,” Jon Betts said. “With an expanded nonconference schedule, we’ll be match-tough with a focus on learning and growing every day. One of our goals is to be the state’s most improved program this season, and we’re excited for the challenges ahead.” ... Many varsity contributors are multi-sport student-athletes, including Luedtke and Miller (basketball), Townsend (softball) and Betts (cross country and track), who will juggle tennis and cross country this fall. “I’m fortunate to have the support of so many in the community, including one of my former coaches, Gary Myers, who will be helping out as a volunteer assistant,” Jon Betts said. “Huntley looks poised to run away with the FVC title yet again, but the rest of the conference could be a bit more wide-open than usual. There are a number of freshmen who will likely make a splash on the varsity stage.”

Coach: Erin Palese (second season)

Last year’s finish: Third in FVC

Top returning players: Anna Mertel, so.; Charlie Ann Benton, jr.; Zoe Nanos, sr.; Maia Cassin, sr.; Marissa Taege, sr.

Top newcomers: Ana Peres-Torres, fr.

Worth noting: Mertel anchored No. 1 singles as a freshman last season, finished runner-up at No. 1 singles at the FVC Tournament and qualified for the Class 1A state tournament. The Wolves also return their No. 1 doubles team of Benton and Nanos. The No. 2 team of Cassin and Taege returns as well. “We’re hoping to finish in the top five in conference,” Palese said.

Kishwaukee River Conference

Coach: Rachel Rung (first season)

Last year’s finish: First in KRC

Top returning players: Riley Zupansic, sr.; Allison Shaver, so.; Charlie Eastland, jr.; Lexi Dercole, jr.; Abby Lane, jr.; Kalissa Sherman, sr.; Devynn Michel, jr.; Kayla Hiller, jr.; Summer Toussaint, so.; Jorja Cashmore, jr.; Brooke Butler, so.

Top newcomers: Jenna Jablonski, so.; Delilah Hernandez, so.; Ayda Cavanaugh, so.

Worth noting: The Skyhawks won the KRC championship for the third year in a row last fall. They lost their top two singles players to graduation, but return every other regular from last year. ... Lane and Shaver will transition to singles. Eastland played No. 3 singles all last season. She will be in the mix as well. “There are 32 girls in the program, and we are excited about the future,” Rung said. “We are looking forward to defending our KRC title.”

Coach: Morgan Streu (first season)

Last year’s, finish: Second in KRC

Top returning players: Kenzi Carlson, sr.; Morgan Zumpf, jr.

Top newcomers: Ava Frederick, sr.

Worth noting: Streu replaces Erika Kane as the Indians’ coach and is optimistic about the season. “I think the girls are going to have a good season,” Streu said. “They are putting in the time and working hard.”

Coach: John Oliveira (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: Tied for third in KRC

Top returning players: Daphne Oliveira, sr.; Gaby Parquette, sr.; Naiya Patel, sr.; Tessa Raymond, jr.; Carie Zhang, sr.

Top newcomers: Isabelle Alberto, sr.; Xin Berardi, sr.; Nyomi Duarte, so.; Valerie Duarte, sr.; Karissa Ulsaver, jr.; Gaia Manson, sr.

Worth noting: Despite graduating three of four all-conference standouts, the Blue Streaks look ahead with optimism, led by five returning starters. Oliveira (the coach’s daughter) earned All-FVC honors last fall. ... “With a strong bond and great chemistry both on and off the courts, this group is eager to build on last year’s 5-10 record,” John Oliveira said. “Their goal is clear: Keep improving each match while enjoying the journey together.”

Coach: Bart Zadlo (ninth season)

Last year’s finish: Tied for third in KRC

Top returning players: Hannah Reinhard, sr.; Katie Baker, sr.; Maren Filetti, jr.; Jasmine Garcia, sr.; Arabella Richer, so.; Maya Villalva, jr.; Aubrey Hansen, sr.

Top newcomers: Steph Vanderstappen, jr.; Lilly Hyrkas, so.; Mikayla Stipak, jr.

Worth noting: North will unveil its new colorful courts this season after they were renovated last year, forcing the team to practice all season at McHenry. The eye-catching eight courts feature the Thunder’s school colors of teal and black. “Our administration was really good about [the renovation],” Zadlo said. “They wanted it, they pushed it, and they got it done. And it’s open to the community. We don’t lock the gates. ... Whatever you need to get excited about tennis in this area, [we’re in favor of it]. Woodstock is not a tennis town, but I think we’re starting to make waves with some of these kids.” ... On the court, the Thunder features several veterans. Reinhard played No. 1 singles last year and is in the running to anchor the position again, or she could play No. 1 doubles. Baker played No. 2 doubles last year and will play there or maybe No. 1 singles. Filetti played No. 2 singles last year. Garcia returns at singles as well, while Richer and Villalva saw action at third doubles last season. “I think we got a nice squad at the top of the lineup,” Zadlo said. “I’m excited about the girls that are coming up, but I think we’re going to live and die by how those girls at the top of the lineup do. If they have success early, I think we will too. My ambitions are to send more than one person to state this year.”

Marian Central's Jenna Remke (left) and Julia Lukey celebrate during their doubles match at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in October 2024 at Palatine High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Tom Berger (fifth season)

Last year’s finish: First in CCC, 1st at sectional, 5th at state

Top returning players: Jenna Remke, jr.; Julia Lukey, so.; Jordan Cheng, so.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes lost five of their top eight players, including Northwest Herald Player of the Year Kaitlyn Remke (UW-Whitewater), but return a top-eight doubles team in Jenna Remke and Lukey and a top-16 singles player in Cheng. The two-time defending CCC champs, who won the inaugural conference title two years ago, also won the Class 1A Antioch Sectional last year, before finishing fifth at state. Jenna Remke and Lukey won the sectional title in doubles. “We are hoping our other returning players keep improving so we can win conference and sectionals again,” Berger said.