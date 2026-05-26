Fire ignites in detached garage in St. Charles, surrounding homes sustain heat damage

(file photo) The St. Charles Fire Department reported to a detached garage fire on May 22, 2026. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Fire Department)

A fire near a house in St. Charles was contained to a detached garage, with houses on both sides of the garage sustaining radiant heat damage to their exteriors.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded to Fourth Avenue around 7:07 p.m. May 22. The fire was reported by the homeowner.

Upon arrival, the fire crew encountered a fully involved detached garage fire.

Crews were able to quickly control the fire and ensure that it did not extend beyond the garage.

No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were several other fire departments, including from Batavia, Geneva, and South Elgin. The St. Charles Police Department and the St. Charles Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene.