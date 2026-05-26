Joliet police make arrest in May 15 shooting investigation

A man on parole from prison has been arrested during the Joliet police investigation of a daylight shooting on May 15 on Mills Road.

In a statement, Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros said Keenen Woods, 24, of Joliet, was taken into custody on Friday on the following charges:

• Unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.

• Unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

• Obstructing justice.

At 10:17 a.m. on May 15, officers responded to the 600 block of Mills Road for a report of shots fired, Landeros said.

Officers believe gunfire had been exchanged between occupants of a sedan and an SUV while both vehicles were traveling in the area, he said.

Detectives “developed evidence implicating Woods” in the May 15 shooting, Landeros said.

“Detectives were able to identify Woods as one of the occupants of the sedan involved in the incident,” Landeros said.

They also learned Woods “possessed several firearms” during the incident and “attempted to discard and conceal the weapons,” he said.

During the investigation of the shooting, officers learned a 20-year-old man had arrived at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to Joliet police.

The victim was “uncooperative with investigators” and refused to provide information regarding the incident, police said.

Woods has been on parole from prison since July 9, 2025, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2024, Woods was sentenced to 50% of a five-year prison sentence and given credit for time served in jail after he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by felon, court records show.

Woods had also been sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Cook County, according to the IDOC.