DeWitte, Ugaste host property tax seminar

Constituents of state Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles and state Rep. Dan Ugaste of Geneva will host a free property tax seminar June 2 in St. Charles.

Attendees can learn more about their tax bills and how to appeal their assessments. The topics will include an explanation of how tax bills are determined, based on information provided by various taxing bodies and available exemptions that can lower tax bills. Kane County Supervisor of Assessments Mark Armstrong will be the guest presenter at the event, and a question-and-answer session will be included.

“My office hears regularly from residents who are either confused about line items on their tax bill or who believe they are being over-taxed,” DeWitte said in a news release.

He said Armstrong “will take a difficult subject matter and explain it in an easy-to-understand way. Equally as important, he will help ensure all attendees are receiving every exemption to which they are entitled. Anyone with questions about their tax bill is encouraged to attend.”

The seminar takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 2 at DeWitte and Ugaste’s legislative offices, 406 Surrey Woods Drive, St. Charles.

For information on the event, contact DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245.

DeWitte’s 33rd Senate District stretches from Lakewood and Lake in the Hills in McHenry County south through Hampshire, Gilberts, Pingree Grove and West Dundee down around Elgin through the west side of St. Charles to the northern end of Batavia. Ugaste’s 65th House District is roughly the southern half of DeWitte’s district.