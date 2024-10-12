Huntley wins all 7 title matches, claims 5th consecutive Fox Valley Conference championship

Huntley won its fifth straight Fox Valley Conference championship Friday. Pictured are (back row, left to right) Shea Nagle, Ella Doughty, Kate Burkey, Carlie Weishaar, Sara Willis, Trinity Nguyen and Giuli Farraj and (front row, left to right) Gia Patel, Ari Patel, Julie Klockner and Vinuthna Depala. (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Huntley finished first in all seven title matches to claim its fifth consecutive Fox Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament championship held Friday at Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge High Schools in Crystal Lake.

The Red Raiders won the nine-team title with 61 points, followed by Cary-Grove (49) in second place and Prairie Ridge (40) in third. Crystal Lake Central (39) finished fourth, Crystal Lake South (33) was fifth and Hampshire (28) was sixth. Jacobs (24) took seventh, Dundee-Crown (22) was eighth and McHenry (15) was ninth.

Huntley’s Ella Doughty won the No. 1 singles championship over Prairie Ridge’s Anna Mertel, 6-4, 6-1.

The Raiders’ No. 1 doubles team of Carlie Weishaar and Kate Burkey earned a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Crystal Lake Central’s Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell.

Gia Patel won the No. 2 singles title, defeating Cary-Grove’s Malaina Kurth 6-0, 6-2.

Trinity Nguyen took first at No. 3 singles with a win over C-G’s Elle Stawarz 6-2, 6-1.

Julie Klockner and Ari Patel defeated C-G’s Ellie Mjaanes and Megan Ptaszek 6-2, 6-1 for the No. 2 doubles championship.

Shea Nagle and Vinuthna Depala won the No. 3 doubles championship over Central’s Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen 6-1, 6-4.

Sara Willis and Giuliana Farraj beat C-G’s Taylor Hamann and Kamryn Blumer 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-1 for the No. 4 doubles title.

Third-place winners included Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak (No. 1 singles) and Crystal Lake South’s Riley Sturm (No. 2) and Hannah Koh (No. 3).

Placing third at doubles were C-G’s Aubrey Lonergan and Katie Groos (No. 1), Crystal Lake Central’s Madison Corpolongo and Audrey Wise (No. 2), C-G’s Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 3) and Central’s Sophia Fuchsloch and Sophia Jones (No. 4).