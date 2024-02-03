Competitive cheerleading: Seven McHenry County-area teams qualify for IHSA championships final round

Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton, Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Cary-Grove, Huntley and Dundee-Crown advanced to the final round of the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals on Friday.

Johnsburg finished second in the small team category, scoring a 91.61, at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, while R-B took sixth with a 89.80. Breese Central led the way on the first day with a 94.06.

Burlington Central took second in the medium school category with a 94.42, falling just behind Lemont at 96.78. Crystal Lake Central advanced with a fifth-place finish, scoring 93.04, while C-G also advanced by taking eighth with a 90.14.

Huntley advanced in the large team category after taking eighth with a 89.24 and D-C moved on in the co-ed category by tallying 91.86 points and taking seventh.

The final round is set to start Saturday morning. Johnsburg will try to defend its small team title from last season while R-B is trying to best its 10th-place finish last year. D-C took eighth in large team last year and Huntley was state runner-up in co-ed.

Prairie Ridge, Hampshire and Jacobs each failed to advance in their respective categories.