Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Dundee-Crown’s Audrey Prusko

Dundee-Crown’s volleyball team is enjoying one of its best seasons in a long time.
Audrey Prusko is a big part of that.
The Chargers junior middle blocker had a big week with seven kills and three aces in a win against Crystal Lake Central and seven kills and four aces in a win against McHenry.
Dundee-Crown (9-5, 5-3 FVC) won five of its first six Fox Valley Conference matches and enters the week tied for third in conference play.
The Chargers already have more wins this year than they had all of last season.
For her performance, Prusko was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Prusko answered a few questions about the Chargers’ hot start to the season, her funniest teammate, her biggest pet peeve and more.
Why do you believe your team has had such a strong start to the season?
Prusko: I think my team and I have had such a strong start to the season because the majority of our team are all former returning varsity players, so we have all had a lot of experience playing at a high level. We trust each other and most importantly we are having fun playing together.
What’s been the funnest part about the season so far?
Prusko: The funniest part of the season so far has been our practices. I feel another part of our success this season is our coach Tiffany Dumas making us work hard but keeping practices fun at the same time.
Who on your team makes you laugh the most and why?
Prusko: Megan Pearson. She is our team’s biggest supporter and her cheers during varsity games are always making us laugh.
Who is your favorite professional or collegiate athlete?
Prusko: My favorite collegiate athlete is Azhani Tealer. She is a 5-foot-10 middle blocker who plays for Kentucky. I chose her because it is encouraging to see someone the same height as me be able to play at the DI level.
What other sport(s) would you be good at?
Prusko: Another sport I would be good at is soccer. I played goalie when I was younger for many years.
What’s your favorite pregame or postgame meal?
Prusko: My favorite post game meal is a Chipotle burrito.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Prusko: The best advice I have ever received from a coach would be to focus on the positive. In the past, getting in my head would affect how I played in my game so much. Now I wear a bracelet every game on my ankle that one of my coaches gave to me to focus on the positive and remind me to keep my head up.
What’s your favorite class in high school?
Prusko: My favorite class this year is human anatomy and physiology.
If you could have dinner with three people from any time in history, who would they be?
Prusko: Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, Barack Obama and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
What is your biggest pet peeve?
Prusko: My biggest pet peeve is when people chew out loud or slurp.
What’s something that people outside your family or team wouldn’t know about you?
Prusko: I used to take dance classes.