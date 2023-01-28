Woodstock’s Groundhog Days to include Joe Diamond’s predictions

WOODSTOCK – Joe Diamond, who has been called many things – mystic, psychic, magician, illusionist and medium, will make some predictions about the future of the city of Woodstock during kickoff events for the Groundhog Days festival on Feb. 1.

“People are fascinated by the future,” Diamond, whose studio is in Crystal Lake, said in a news release. “After all, that’s where we are going to spend the rest of our lives.”

He surmises that’s why folks are fascinated by things like groundhogs that apparently predict the weather.

The festival is tied to the comedy “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray and filmed in Woodstock. That movie itself is about time, a rodent that predicts the future, and there literally being “no future” for its main character, Diamond said. He notes the film is considered a classic, and Woodstock brings in thousands of people a year to celebrate the film, and the day itself. This year, the co-writer of the movie, Danny Rubin, will be in attendance for the festivities, Diamond said.

On Feb. 1, at Stage Left Cafe at the Woodstock Opera House, the festivities will kick off with the welcoming of the groundhog, as well as a trivia game based on the film hosted by Craig Krandel. To learn more, visit woodstockgroundhog.org.

It will be at the kickoff event that Diamond will take the stage. Not only will he give a sneak peek of the mind-reading abilities he’ll be using in his upcoming one-man show at the Woodstock Opera House on Feb. 25, he also will showcase the precognitive skills he’s been working on. He will attempt to predict free choices made in the room by random attendees (no actors, confederates or stooges), and will finish by taking out his crystal ball and making some predictions about the city of Woodstock in the coming months.

He’s appearing to promote his show, “America’s Greatest Mind Reader,” at 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets for the main floor already are sold out, but not to worry, he says, because he even will read minds in the balcony. Tickets cost $25 and $35, and are available at www.woodstockoperahouse.com.