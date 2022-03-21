Review: ‘Always … Patsy Cline’ a gem of a musical at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

“Always … Patsy Cline” by Ted Swindley marks the return of live theater to the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. And for crying in a bucket, what a foot-stomping, thoroughly enjoyable and vibrant production it is.

Based on the true story of the evolution of the unique friendship between country western singer Patsy Cline and diehard superfan Louise Seger, the narrative begins at Seger’s kitchen table. Weaving its way through her “discovery” of Patsy Cline (courtesy of a 1957 Arthur Godfrey TV show) to her constant ask of DJ Hal Harris to play a Patsy Cline song, through reading the real letters exchanged, Seger relives Patsy Cline’s appearances and songs.

The production’s title is inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger consistently signed “Love always … Patsy Cline.”

It’s a straightforward story, more than just a jukebox tribute to Patsy Cline, and you don’t have to be a country western fan to appreciate it. Director Kevin Wiczer returns to the Raue after his directorial debut with “The Addams Family,” and continues to be the ebullient and creative director known throughout the Chicago area (Theatre Nebula, Metropolis, Steel Beam, Circle Theatre). He also has a gift for casting well. There is a definite, warm, playful and energetic chemistry between the two actresses he chose.

Sarah Beth Tanner, making her Raue debut, is an incredible Patsy Cline. Originally from Alabama, the Chicago-based actor and musician sings an amazing 27 songs in this production. You’ll hear some of the best from Cline’s songbook: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Your Cheating Heart” and “Just a Closer Walk,” to mention a few. Tanner can belt, and has fantastic vocal control and range; she’s a soulful, soothing, passionate, pure and honest singer. Tanner also exhibits a charming stage presence.

Michelle Tibble is extraordinary as our tour guide, Louise Seger. Nerve-rackingly, she’s pretty much alone on that stage delivering monologues only “interrupted” by Patsy Cline songs. Fortunately, Tibble is a live wire and natural storyteller, full of wit, honesty and vivaciousness, and she knows how to deliver. Ironically, Tibble’s mom was a big Patsy Cline fan, which undoubtedly assisted her commitment to the role of Louise. Tibble has an expressive face, and really seems to be enjoying herself in the role of Louise.

"Always … Patsy Cline" stars Michelle Tibble as Louise Seger (from left), and Sarah Beth Tanner in the title role. (Photo provided by Todd Heintz Photography)

Both women are dynamic and impressive actresses and, in a word, just superb. They portray real women who became family; and these two actresses connect with each other, as well as the audience. Oh yes, there is audience interaction.

Musical Director Jake Hartge plays the piano in the behind-the-scrim Bob Band, and is remarkable with his flawless lead. Band members Michael Lockler (guitar), Marisa Bellie (bass), Colin Rambert (drums) and Ash Fitzwater (violin) are skilled and very talented musicians. And unlike other “Always … Patsy Cline” productions that I’ve attended, there is more choreography, courtesy of Assistant Director Billy Seger, and it’s just downright fun.

The standout set designed and painted by William Schmiel is realistically reminiscent of the 1950s kitchen, along with country western honky-tonk. It’s a visually attractive and pleasing set, as are the period costumes designed by Rae Melnik, and props by Cris Kingston (especially the light-up Schlitz bar sign and the correctly researched 65 cents beer price banner). What a marvelous, collaborative team Wiczer worked with. It’s an extraordinary show, so well-paced from start to that finish with Mickie Marie’s haunting spotlight on Patsy Cline’s “True Love.”

Patsy Cline’s life ended abruptly and tragically at age 30 in a plane crash; she once said to Louise, “I don’t want to be rich, I just want to live good.” I hope she truly did. The Raue’s rich and heartfelt production of “Always … Patsy Cline” insures that her iconic voice continues to be remembered; and if the enthusiasm and standing ovation of the opening night audience are any indication, what an exquisite way for live theater at the Raue to be welcomed back.

[The show runs two hours with one intermission, and masks continue to be required.]

• Regina Belt-Daniels is an aficionado of all things theater; she has directed, acted, stage managed, and produced shows throughout Illinois. She is very excited to be able to review the return of live theater with live audiences, and currently serves on the RCLPC Theater Board and It’s Showtime Advisory Committee.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Always … Patsy Cline”

WHERE: Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday to April 16

COST: $39.50 (RaueNOW members receive 30% off); student discounts

INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, rauecenter.org