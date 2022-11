The 10 best burger joints in McHenry County

Here are the top 10 places in McHenry County to grab a mouthwatering, juicy burger as picked by our readers. Which is your favorite?

Tracks Bar and Grill in Cary was voted the best burger in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Tracks Bar and Grill website) (lisas)

Address: 108 W. Main St., Cary, IL 60013

Phone: 847-639-6064

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Social Media: Facebook - Tracks in Cary. Instagram - The Tracks Bar & Grill

Goal Line Sports Bar and Grill in Crystal Lake was voted one of the best burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Goal Line Sports Bar and Grill Facebook page)

Address: 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-893-0231

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, and Sunday

Social Media: Facebook - Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill Inc.

Breaking Bread Catering & Deli in Cary was voted one of the best burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Breaking Bread Catering & Deli Facebook page)

Address: 638 Northwest Highway, Cary, IL 60013. Another location in Crystal Lake at 230 W. Virginia St., Suite 250, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 847-516-2223

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Social Media: Facebook - Breaking Bread Catering & Deli. Twitter - @BBCDcary

D.C. Cobbs in Woodstock was voted in the top 10 burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from D.C. Cobbs Facebook page)

Address: 226 Main St., Woodstock, IL 60098. Additional locations in McHenry and East Dundee, IL.

Phone: 815-206-5580

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Social Media: Facebook - D.C. Cobb’s Woodstock. Twitter - @dccobbs

Benedict’s La Strata in Crystal Lake was voted in the top 10 best burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Benedict’s La Strata Facebook page)

Address: 40 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-459-6500

Hours: Open Daily 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Benedict’s La Strata

Epic Deli in McHenry was voted in the top 10 burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Epic Deli Facebook page)

Address: 2616 Schaid Court, McHenry, IL 60051

Phone: 815-271-5649

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Sunday, Closed Tuesday

Social Media: Facebook - Epic Deli

Tony's Cafe in Crystal Lake was voted in the top 10 burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Tony's Cafe Facebook page)

Address: 1030 McHenry Ave. Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-477-8118

Hours: Monday 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Social Media: Facebook - Tony’s Cafe, Instagram - Tony’s Cafe

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen in Crystal Lake was voted in the top 10 burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen Facebook page)

Address: 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9980

Hours: 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; Closed Monday and Tuesday; 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday (Kitchen closes at 9 p.m. each day)

Social Media: Facebook - Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen

Cattleman's Burger and Brew in Algonquin was voted in the top 10 burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Cattleman's Burger and Brew Facebook page)

Address: 205 S. Main St., Algonquin, IL 60102

Phone: 224-678-9444

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Social Media: Facebook - Cattleman’s Burger and Brew

Rock N Grill

Rock N Grill in Lake in the Hills was voted in the top 10 burger places in McHenry County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Rock N Grill Facebook page)

Address: 335 N. Randall Road, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Phone: 224-333-0001

Hours: Closed Monday through Wednesday, 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Social Media: Facebook - Rock N Grill