Mendota’s annual fireworks show set for Saturday, June 27

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming all to the Mendota fireworks show on Saturday, June 27, at Lake Mendota.

Admission is free and gates open at 7 p.m. for parking, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Food trucks and glow-in-the-dark merchandise will be available for purchase.

Motorists are expected to follow all parking signage and be cautious while both entering and exiting the Lake Mendota area.

All motorists must enter the event through the corner of Meriden Street and 14th Avenue.

To leave the event northbound, drivers are to follow a route that goes behind the Mendota Civic Center and onto Main Street on the west side of Illinois Route 251.

To leave the fireworks show southbound, drivers are to follow Tom Merwin Drive and leave south on Route 251 across from Tire Tracks USA.

“We recognize everyone wants to get going, but safety and traffic control are our top priority,” Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Madeline Piller said. “Please know where you are planning to go post-event, as Route 251 is blocked to accommodate these exit routes. This makes it easier for the City, fire department and police department to do their jobs effectively.”

As an annual reminder, Lake Kakusha’s recreational hiking path will be closed Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, as a safety precaution, according to the release.