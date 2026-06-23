2026 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Crystal Lake Central’s Addison Schaffer

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer gets by Morton goaltender Adly Hilt to score a goal during their IHSA Class 2A state championship game at North Central College in Naperville. (Mark Busch)

Addison Schaffer is leaving a legacy at Crystal Lake Central.

Entering her senior season with a third-place state finish and a state championship already under her belt, Schaffer aspired to conclude her high school career in the state finals once again. The senior forward, who scored 20 goals and dished out 13 assists as a junior, raised the bar for herself after Central lost in the supersectional round last year.

Armed with three years of varsity experience, Schaffer delivered one of the strongest single-season efforts by an area player in recent history. Schaffer, who will play collegiately at Loyola, scored an area-best 41 goals while also distributing an area-best 31 assists. She was named an IHSSCA All-State forward for the first time in her career.

“Addison has proven year after year that she is one of the best attacking players in the state, and her performance in her final high school season confirms it,” Central coach Leah Rutkowski said.

Schaffer, who finished her prep career with 84 goals and 63 assists, led the Tigers to a 22-2 record and their fourth Fox Valley Conference title in five years. She had three assists in Central’s 2A state semifinal win over Lemont. Two days later, she scored two goals to push the Tigers past Morton in the state title game.

For all her accomplishments, Schaffer has been named the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year, as voted on by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Johnsburg senior forward Liz Smith, who scored 35 goals and had eight assists for the Skyhawks, was also considered.

Sports reporter Russ Hodges recently spoke with Schaffer about her senior season, her college decision, her dream job and more.

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer takes a shot in front of Morton's Addy Blake during their IHSA Class 2A state championship game at North Central College in Naperville. (Mark Busch)

What did you enjoy most about your senior season?

Schaffer: Getting to 40 goals, but also the difference between being an upperclassman compared to an underclassman. When I first came into high school, I didn’t really know what was going on, and now, as an upperclassman, I have a good hold on the team, and I can help the underclassmen. It’s just a different experience, and it’s sad leaving high school, but I’m glad that the senior class left a legacy at CLC.

What did it mean to end your career with another state title?

Schaffer: It was really special. At the beginning of the season, I didn’t really know if we were going to. We got to the supersectional last year, so I hoped we would get there. It’s really special to get all the way to state at the beginning of my career and to get there at the end of my career.

Where did you improve most as a goal scorer?

Schaffer: I thought a lot more of my goals were on the ground than in the air. Usually, I would get it on a run and take it close to goal and try to slot it more than just shooting outside the box. I thought I was really successful at finding the corner.

Where did you improve most as a passer?

Schaffer: I thought I did better at getting it to the end, crossing it in and having my teammates always be there for the crosses. On a lot of my passes, I made sure to slot it back to the front of the box instead of just playing it straight across the net. I think my teammates understood that I would always put it there, so they were always there for my end of the cross.

What were your favorite moments from this season?

Schaffer: Getting the first goal at state was huge. It was my 40th goal, but I wasn’t even thinking about the challenge with my mom. I was just happy we were able to get the lead. I’d also say the Huntley game was huge for us because we lost the year before, so coming back and beating them the next year was amazing.

Why did you choose to play soccer at Loyola?

Schaffer: I chose Loyola because it’s close to home, so if I do start to play on the team, my parents can come to every game. I’m close to home, so I can always go back if I get homesick. I wanted the chance to live in the city for a little, so Loyola gives me the chance to do that. Past teammates are there right now, so I know they’re a lovely group of girls, and I can’t wait to play with them.

What’s your favorite school subject and why?

Schaffer: I’d say math. I struggle in English, so I prefer math problems and memorizing things over having to write an essay.

What would your dream job be and why?

Schaffer: I’d like to play pro soccer, but if not pro soccer, then I’d want to be an actress. I never got into theater, but I think actors and actresses are so talented, and I feel like it’d be a fun career to shoot different movies.

Which famous soccer player would you want to meet?

Schaffer: Neymar. He’s an amazing player, and he has such good footwork. I want to become like him, and he’s just so cool.

If you could have one meal forever, what would it be?

Schaffer: My dad’s smash burgers are really good. I eat those every day.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of school and soccer?

Schaffer: I like hanging out with friends a lot, going to different places or going on little adventures. I like napping and trying other sports like pickleball.

What’s an interesting fact people don’t know about you?

Schaffer: I’ve had over 10 pets. I’ve had a fish, five cats and two dogs. Currently, I have three cats and one dog.