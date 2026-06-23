Girls soccer: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Prairie Ridge's Ava Gertz pushes the ball its she is defended by Crystal Lake South's Marin Gorman during a Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional girls soccer semifinal match at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

First Team

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Addison Schaffer, sr., F, Crystal Lake Central

Schaffer led the area in both goals and assists this season. The Loyola recruit posted 41 goals and 31 assists, leading the Tigers to a 22-2 record and the IHSA Class 2A state title. Schaffer received All-FVC recognition and was an IHSSCA All-State Field Player this season. She’s also the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Dundee-Crown's Rylie Mensik. (Dundee-Crown High School)

Rylie Mensik, sr., F, Dundee-Crown

For the second straight season, Mensik earned All-FVC and All-State honors. The senior forward, who will play collegiately at Dubuque, had 20 goals and four assists to lead the Chargers. Her 20 goals were tied with Prairie Ridge forward Ava Gertz for the second most in the FVC. She ends her career with 74 goals, the most in school history.

Johnsburg's Liz Smith. (Johnsburg High Sc)

Liz Smith, sr., F, Johnsburg

Smith led the Skyhawks with 35 goals and eight assists this season. The speedy senior, who was an All-Area first-team pick last year, was named the KRC Player of the Year and led all KRC players in goals this spring. Behind Smith, Johnsburg opened the season with 18 straight victories before taking third in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

Prairie Ridge's Ava Gertz. (Prairie Ridge High School)

Ava Gertz, jr., F, Prairie Ridge

An Indiana State recruit, Gertz totaled a team-high 20 goals with two assists for the Wolves, who placed third in the FVC this season. Gertz, an All-Area second-team selection in 2025, received All-FVC honors and posted hat tricks in three of her last five games this season. An All-Sectional selection, Gertz led Prairie Ridge to the regional finals.

Crystal Lake Central's Peyton McMahon. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Peyton McMahon, sr., MF, Crystal Lake Central

McMahon, who will play at Illinois Wesleyan next year, captained the Tigers from the midfield and excelled at winning balls from the back line. Despite missing all of last season with a knee injury, McMahon recorded nine goals and five assists as a senior. She won All-FVC, All-Sectional and All-Sectional Academic honors to close out her career.

Harvard's Julie Silva. (Harvard High School)

Julie Silva, so., MF, Harvard

After a record-setting freshman campaign, Silva scored 33 goals and added 10 assists to earn All-State honors this season. Silva, who was second in the KRC in scoring, led the Hornets to a 14-6-1 record and third place in the KRC. She earned All-KRC recognition along the way.

Huntley's Itzel Martinez. (Huntley High School)

Itzel Martinez, jr., MF, Huntley

A crucial piece of her team’s strong defense, Martinez notched three goals and two assists while playing over 1,200 minutes for the Red Raiders, who placed second in the FVC. With Martinez securing the midfield, Huntley won a regional title and advanced to the Class 3A sectional finals. She was an All-FVC and All-Sectional selection.

Johnsburg's Charlie Eastland. (Johnsburg High School)

Charlie Eastland, jr., MF, Johnsburg

Eastland scored both of her team’s goals at the state tournament and finished her season with 21 goals and 11 assists. The junior now has two state medals after she helped the Skyhawks place second in the state last season. Eastland, an All-KRC and All-Sectional selection, has been an integral midfield piece under coach/father Rob Eastland.

Crystal Lake Central's Kira Stavropoulos. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Kira Stavropoulos, sr., D, Crystal Lake Central

A team captain for the Tigers, Stavropoulos will play at Lake Forest College next year. Stavropoulos concludes her career as a four-year varsity player and a three-time state placer with championships in 2024 and 2026. An All-FVC and All-Sectional honorable mention this season, she helped the Tigers limit opponents to just 13 goals.

Huntley's Avery Suess. (Huntley High School)

Avery Suess, jr., D, Huntley

A starting outside back for the Red Raiders, who held opponents to 16 goals this season, Suess received All-FVC and All-Sectional awards. She scored three goals, dished out four assists and ranked third on her team with 1,352 minutes played over 19 games. Suess has helped Huntley win regional titles in each of her three varsity seasons.

Burlington Central's Kenzie Lorkowski. (Burlington Central High School)

Kenzie Lorkowski, sr., GK, Burlington Central

A Louisiana Tech recruit, Lorkowski returns to the First Team after she totaled 211 saves and eight shutouts for the Rockets. Lorkowski was named a first-team selection at the annual Rose-Augsburg-Drach Tournament and was named an All-Sectional pick for the third time.

Second Team

Ella Bechler, sr., F, Crystal Lake Central

Mikala Amegasse, sr., F, Hampshire

Maizie Nickle, sr., F, Huntley

Allison Barnett, so., MF, Crystal Lake Central

Maggie Hanson, jr., MF, Marengo

Maddie Seyller, jr., MF, Richmond-Burton

Katelyn Hallum, jr., D, Crystal Lake Central

London Baidinger, sr., D, Johnsburg

Jacquelyn Douglas, sr., D, Johnsburg

Violet Woodin, jr., D, Prairie Ridge

Ainsley Kemp, sr., GK, Cary-Grove

Honorable Mention

Callie Gates, fr., F, Burlington Central

Ali Kowall, sr., D, Burlington Central

Priscilla Gonzalez, sr., MF, Cary-Grove

Malaina Kurth, sr., F, Cary-Grove

Ava Santucci, jr., D, Cary-Grove

Skyler Ferrero, jr., D, Crystal Lake Central

Jordin Gaunaurd, jr., F, Crystal Lake Central

Alexandria Hannell, fr., D/F, Crystal Lake Central

Charlotte Wallner, so., GK, Crystal Lake Central

Tessa Melhuish, jr., MF, Crystal Lake South

Delaney Ranum, fr., F, Crystal Lake South

Ellie Starnes, so., MF, Crystal Lake South

Madelyn Peralta, jr., MF, Dundee-Crown

Ashling Otte, sr., D, Dundee-Crown

Julia Grzynkowicz, jr., MF, Hampshire

Langston Kelly, jr., F, Hampshire

Shayne Norris, sr., MF, Hampshire

Liz Aquino, jr., MF, Harvard

Ashlyn Grabs, sr., GK, Huntley

Kylie Deegan, so., MF, Jacobs

Lauren McQuiston, sr., F, Johnsburg

Kiley Brady, jr., MF, Marengo

Myah Broughton, jr., F, Marengo

Macy Noe, jr., GK, Marengo

Keria Conlon, sr., D, Marian Central

Natalee Henkel, jr., MF, Marian Central

Rut Navarette, jr., GK, Marian Central

Addy Schug, fr., D, Marian Central

Elise Lane, so., GK, McHenry

Blake Frericks, sr., D, Richmond-Burton

Abby Leslie, jr., MF, Richmond-Burton

Addison Sell, sr., D, Richmond-Burton

Erin Doherty, sr., GK, Woodstock

Serena Banushi, jr., F, Woodstock North

Dylan Burris, fr., MF, Woodstock North

Abigail Ward, jr., D, Woodstock North