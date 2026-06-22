Weger lawyer seeks posthumous clemency

(File photo) Chester Weger exits the La Salle County Government Complex on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Ottawa. On Monday, Weger's attorney Andy Hale filed a petition for posthumous clemency with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Weger died in June of 2024. (Scott Anderson)

A lawyer for the late Chester Weger said Monday (the first anniversary of Weger’s death) he’s filed a petition for posthumous clemency.

Andy Hale said at a Monday news conference that he has new evidence to be presented to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. The press conference was covered by several Chicago media outlets.

A call left with the board on Monday seeking a copy of Hale’s pleading was not immediately returned.

Weger spent almost six decades in prison for killing Lillian Oetting, one of three women fatally bludgeoned in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park.

(File photo) Chester Weger's defense attorney Andy Hale, presents an exhibit to prosecutor Mark Shlifka during an evidentiary hearing regarding the Chester Weger case on Monday, May 12, 2025, at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. On Monday, Hale filed a petition with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board for clemency for Weger, who died exactly one year ago. (Scott Anderson)

Although he confessed to all three murders, he recanted and spent the rest of his life arguing, with no success, that he had been framed or railroaded.

Judge Michael C. Jansz issued a June 18, 2025, ruling against Weger. Hale pledged to pursue Weger’s bid for exoneration – “The fat lady hasn’t sung,” Hale said then – but Weger died four days later.