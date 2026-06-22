Freeport man charged with multiple weapons offenses in Whiteside County

A Freeport man has been charged in Whiteside County with several weapons offenses.

Jefry J. Pozo-Alvarez, 21, is charged with three felonies: armed violence, defacing identification marks on a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and four misdemeanors: unlawful possession of weapons, possession of firearm ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card, driving while license revoked, and operating a vehicle with suspended registration, according to court records.

All offenses are alleged to have occurred on Saturday in Fulton, where he was taken into custody by Fulton police.

The armed violence charge, a Class X felony that carries a minimum prison sentence of up to 15 years upon conviction, according to court documents, accuses Pozo-Alvarez of having a weapon while possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine.

The unlawful possession of a weapon charge accuses him of having a pistol in his vehicle and possessing it without having been issued a valid license under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act.

He was denied pretrial release during his first court appearance Monday afternoon in Whiteside County Circuit Court in Morrison. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 1:30 p.m. on June 29.