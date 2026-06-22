State Sen. Linda Holmes to retire at end of term in January

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, announced she will retire from the state legislature in January to focus on her health. Her current term expires in January. The Assistant Senate Majority Leader has battled multiple sclerosis for almost 40 years. (Courtesy/Courtesy of Linda Holmes)

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, announced she will retire from the state legislature in January to focus on her health.

Her current term expires in January. The Assistant Senate Majority Leader has battled multiple sclerosis for almost 40 years.

“After 20 years of serving the people of Illinois’ 42nd District, I have made the difficult decision to retire from the Illinois State Senate at the end of my current term,” Holmes said in a statement. “Living with multiple sclerosis for the past 37 years has shaped my perspective and strengthened my commitment to public service. While I have been fortunate to manage this disease for many years with few symptoms, it is now time for me to slow down and focus on my health.”

Her district includes Kendall, Kane, DuPage and Will counties. Holmes said representing her community has been the honor of a lifetime.

“I am proud of the work we accomplished together – from advancing protections for pets and expanding access to health care, to supporting small businesses, protecting local control, strengthening Illinois’ unemployment system during the pandemic and being the chief sponsor of Medical Aid in Dying legislation to give terminally ill patients greater dignity and choice," Holmes said.

Fellow state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, first met Holmes when she was a member of the Kane County Board and Kifowit was serving on the Aurora City Council.

“Even then, it was clear that she cared deeply about her community and approached public service with a thoughtful, practical and people-first perspective,” Kifowit said. “Over the years, I have had the privilege of watching her continue that commitment as a state senator, always putting the needs of her constituents at the forefront of her work.”

Kifowit said she also admires the grace, strength and determination Holmes has shown while living with multiple sclerosis.

“Despite the challenges that come with the disease, Linda continued to serve with professionalism, dedication and a positive spirit,” Kifowit said. “Her perseverance is an inspiration to many.”