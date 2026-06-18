Child, 7, dies after being pulled from Lake in the Hills pond

Lake in the Hills Police Department pictured Wednesday, May, 20, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

A 7-year-old child was pronounced dead after being found in a retention pond in Lake in the Hills.

Lake in the Hills police said Thursday officers responded to a report of a missing child on Steeplechase Way shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the child had last been seen by family members a short time earlier.

A police officer found the child unresponsive in a nearby retention pond during a search. The officer pulled the child out of the water and immediately started life-saving efforts.

Huntley Fire Protection District paramedics arrived and continued life-saving efforts before taking the child to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Lake in the Hills Police said they were investigating the incident in coordination with the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, and foul play is not suspected.