1 dead, 2 others hurt in house explosion near Wonder Lake

Crews clear debris on May 18, 2026, from the site of a house explosion near Wonder Lake that occurred the previous day. (Gregory Shaver)

One resident of a home that exploded Sunday evening near Wonder Lake has died, and two others have been taken to area hospitals, including one who was flown there because of the extent of their injuries, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Matt Yegge said.

[ See more photos of the aftermath of the Wonder Lake explosion ]

“The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event,” Yegge said in a prepared statement.

A 76-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center with “serious injuries,” according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death. A Nicor spokeswoman said Monday the utility company, which sent crews Sunday night to turn off gas fueling the fire, was assisting in the investigation.

“The safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is our highest priority, and our thoughts are with the families affected by this event,” according to an email sent Monday.

About 7:50 p.m., the fire district was called for a reported house explosion in the 7400 block of Birch Drive. Crews arriving within two minutes of the call found the home on fire and multiple victims, Yegge said in a news release.

On Wonder Lake-centered social media pages, residents both nearby and across the lake from the home said they felt the shock wave.

Olivia Regillio shared a video, taken by her security camera, of the moment the nearby house exploded.

On the video, Regillio can be heard exclaiming “What was that?” as her dog races from behind their backyard pool On Monday, she said she does not remember much from the moments immediately after.

“We were all in shock afterwards,” Regillio said. “It felt like a semi hit our home.”

Because of the fire’s severity, additional help was called from area fire districts that assisted with firefighting efforts, patient care and scene management, Yegge said.

The explosion and fire also damaged two neighboring homes, he said, adding that crews “worked to contain the fire and prevent further extension.”

Smoke is visible in the night sky as fire crews and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office respond to a house explosion on May 17, 2026, in Wonder Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

The cause of the explosion remains under active investigation. Investigators from the mutual aid division, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are jointly conducting the investigation, Yegge said.

Nicor Gas also had crews at the scene Sunday. “Our first responders are on-scene and will remain there to provide support to first responders,” a Nicor Gas spokeswoman said in an email following the explosion.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to a house explosion in the Wonder Center neighborhood of unincorporated Wonder Lake on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo provided by the The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District )

Yegge thanked the mutual aid provided by other responding departments, including the Wonder Lake Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

No firefighters were injured during the response, Yegge said.

The home is in in the Wonder Center subdivision in unincorporated Wonder Lake. The area is just north of the Wonder Lake Fire District station on the east side of the lake, according to fire officials.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, Yegge said.