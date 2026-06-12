McHenry fire likely started in kitchen, leaves home uninhabitable

A fire believed to have started in a kitchen early Friday morning left a McHenry home uninhabitable, according to fire district officials.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called at 7:42 a.m. to a home on Cashel Lane for a reported house fire, according to a news release from Battalion Chief David Harwood.

Crews arriving on the scene found heavy fire showing from the two-story home’s attached garage and extending into the house, according to the release.

While crews connected to a fire hydrant, according to the release, a deck gun mounted on the first engine that arrived was used to spray water on the blaze.

Firefighters searched the home, but residents had evacuated before their arrival and no one was injured in the fire, officials said.

The fire was knocked down in five minutes and declared out in 15 minutes, according to Harwood’s release.

Assistance came in from the Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Nunda Rural, Round Lake, Spring Grove, Wauconda, Wonder Lake and Woodstock fire departments. The fire’s cause was not available and is being investigated by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District with the aid of the McHenry Police Department, according to the release.