Crystal Lake child dies; police and DCFS investigating

Authorities said a child died in a home in Crystal Lake Saturday and police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are investigating.

Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann confirmed a child’s death Saturday and that it was an “isolated incident.” But he wrote that he was “unable to release information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.”

A DCFS spokesperson also confirmed a child had died but declined to provide details.

“DCFS is actively investigating this case and working with local law enforcement,” said Heather Tarczan, director of communications for DCFS. “It is the department’s policy not to comment on active investigations.”

It’s not clear if the child welfare agency had contact with the family prior to the child’s death.

The name, age and gender of the child have not been released. The cause and manner of death were also unclear late Wednesday. The McHenry County Coroner’s office could not be reached for comment.