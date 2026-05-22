Route 47 resurfacing coming to Huntley next week, with traffic delays expected

Motorists drive in the mist and rain on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on Route 47 between Woodstock and Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Part of Route 47 in Huntley will be getting resurfaced starting next week.

Huntley officials said the project, on the Kane County side of town and overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation, would begin starting Tuesday, May 26.

The project limits go from north of Jim Dhamer Drive to south of Kreutzer Road, officials said on Facebook Friday.

Besides a new asphalt surface, the project entails installing new thermoplastic pavement markings and as-needed curb and gutter replacements, village officials said.

The resurfacing carries a $2.7 million price tag and is expected to be completed in early September.

Officials said drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips along the corridor. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment,” officials said.

Huntley is also embarking on a widening of Kreutzer Road, which officials have said is the largest project in village history from a financial standpoint. Bids came in at the end of April, but officials haven’t mentioned online next steps.

And while the resurfacing in Huntley is on the Kane County side of town, Route 47 has construction in McHenry County. There is road work in the Routes 47 and 176 intersection near Crystal Lake.

Construction has also begun on the widening of Route 47 between Route 14 and Route 120 through the heart of Woodstock. That project is expected to be finished in 2028.

IDOT officials said in a news release dated May 5 that the project would require intermittent daytime lane closures starting May 18, weather permitting.