Huntley backs out of stop on Chicago-to-Rockford passenger rail line

FILE - A stop on the new Chicago-to-Rockford passenger train line was planned for Huntley, but the village has backed out. Here, a Metra train is shown in Crystal Lake in 2023. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Huntley will no longer have a stop on the planned Chicago-to-Rockford passenger rail line because the city has backed out.

Huntley was slated to be one of three stops on the route in between the two termination points, alongside Elgin and Belvidere.

Village Manager Dave Johnson said Friday Huntley has notified the Illinois Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the project, that the village isn’t interested in having a station because of concerns about how the stop might affect its downtown, especially with regards to traffic and parking.

Uncertainty with ridership numbers and village financial commitments also factored in, Johnson said.

Ridership numbers for Huntley were estimated to be between 200 and 300 in 2045, according to the Chicago to Rockford Rail website.

Johnson said the village notified IDOT two weeks ago that it was backing out. A public information meeting that had been scheduled for Huntley this week about the train station was canceled.

Huntley still appears as a stop in online information about the planned intercity rail line, which say it’s anticipated to debut in 2027.

There had been discussions in town of where a new train station might go. City officials in Marengo have expressed interest in having a stop on the new passenger line there.