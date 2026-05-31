Plainfield home ‘uninhabitable’ after Sunday-morning fire

A home in unincorporated Plainfield was “deemed uninhabitable” after a fire broke out Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo proviided by Plainfield Fire Proetection District)

A home in unincorporated Plainfield was “deemed uninhabitable” after a fire broke out Sunday morning, according to a news release from Plainfield Fire Protection District.

About 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Western Will County Communication Center dispatched the Plainfield Fire Protection District to a house fire in the 10 block of Andy Court in unincorporated Plainfield.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a fire at the back of the house, with flames extending into the attic, so they worked to contain and extinguish it.

A home in unincorporated Plainfield was “deemed uninhabitable” after a fire broke out on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo provided by Plainfiedl Fire Protection District)

Because the area has no fire hydrants, fire crews also used water tenders to shuttle water to the scene to ensure a continuous supply.

The only person in the house was safely evacuated before emergency crews arrived. That person was evaluated and treated on-scene for smoke inhalation. However, the individual declined transport to a hospital, according to the release.

No firefighter injuries were reported. Damages to the house total about $300,000, according to the release.

A home in unincorporated Plainfield was “deemed uninhabitable” after a fire broke out on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

Multiple agencies assisted Plainfield Fire Protection District, including Oswego Fire Protection District, Joliet Fire Department, Lockport Fire Protection District, Troy Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, Romeoville Fire Department, Naperville Fire Department, Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, Channahon Fire Protection District, Plainfield Emergency Management Agency, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, NICOR and ComEd.

Several fire departments provided fire station coverage for the Plainfield District during the incident. These include the Romeoville Fire Department, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Montgomery Fire Department, Bolingbrook Fire Department, and the Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District and Lockport Fire Protection District.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District investigated the fire in conjunction with Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 15 fire investigators. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional, according to the release.