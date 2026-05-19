Online fundraisers set for victims of deadly Wonder Lake house explosion

Andrew Patnaude, left, and Ryen Austin together in 2025. Patnaude is one of the Wonder Lake residents severly injured when the family's home exploded on Sunday, May 17. (Photo provided by Ryen Austin)

Two online GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the family left devastated when their Wonder Lake home exploded on Sunday night.

Helping the Patnaude Family Recover and Heal was created by Janson Cynowa of Wonder Lake. Help the Patnaude Family Recover was created by Ryen Austin of Crystal Lake. Both can be found at gofundme.com.

[ See more photos from the Wonder Lake house explosion and cleanup ]

The online site identifies the family who lived in the home as Dean and Sandra Patnaude, and their son, Andrew Patnaude. According to those family friends, Sandra Patnaude is the person who was killed in the blast.

Authorities have not officially identified the family, other than saying a woman was killed at that two men, ages 76 and 28, were transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for serious injuries.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Monday that official identification of the “Jane Doe” killed is pending further testing, based on the victim’s extensive burn injuries.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Austin said he has worked with Andrew Patnaude for several years, adding, “He is like a brother to me. We are together every day of the week.”

The last Austin’s heard, from another Patnaude family member, is that Andrew Patnaude woke up Monday evening at the hospital.

“He is walking and talking and in good spirits,” Austin said.

Andrew Patnaude was also badly burned and is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, Austin added.

Authorities look for the cause of a home explosion on Monday, May 18, 2026, in 7400 block of Birch Drive, in Wonder Lake, after the Sunday evening explosion. One resident of a home was killed and two others have been taken to the hospital. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“Right now, they urgently need help covering medical expenses and finding temporary housing. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting their recovery, helping them secure a safe place to stay, and easing the burden of medical bills as they work to get back on their feet,” Austin wrote in his online plea.

In Cynowa’s post his GoFundMe page, he said he’s known the family for 30 years, adding “they are very good people and have been members of our community for probably as long as my family has been here.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the two fundraisers had brought in $7,270 and were asking for a combined $28,000. Austin said he had just learned another account had been started, but had not reached out to Cynowa yet.

No further information about the blast, including what may have caused it, has been released by officials.