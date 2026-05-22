Logan Abrams leads Cary-Grove to second place at Class 3A Antioch Sectional

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams competes in the discus during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

It was a pretty cool night when 17 boys track and field teams lined up for the IHSA Class 3A Antioch Sectional Thursday night.

The battle for the team title was a close one, and Belvidere North won the championship with 69 points. Cary-Grove, Harlem and Hononegah tied for second place with 64 points. McHenry (59) also earned a top-five finish.

Illinois State University-bound Cary-Grove senior Logan Abrams easily won discus (58.04 meters) and shot put (20.15 meters). Abrams’ monster shot put was the eighth-best mark in the country and second best in the state for the 2025-26 season, while his discus mark ranked third best in Illinois.

“I’m very happy to come out with a double PR in shot and disc was huge, and I finally broke my school record in the shot put,” said Abrams, fifth at state last year in the shot put. “I’m hoping to come out with firsts in both events (at state), but I will have some tough competition.”

Senior Jameson Tenopir also came away with a title, winning the 1,600 meters for the Trojans in 4:16.93.

Cary-Grove's Jameson Tenopir cruises to victory in the 3,200 meters during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Junior James Murdough (second in 400 meters, 50.35 seconds), and freshman Ty Tenopir (fourth in 300 hurdles, 39.63) also advanced to state for C-G. The Trojans’ 4x400 relay team of Diego Guerrero, Ty Tenopir, Murdough and Jonathan Lima took second in 3:25.32 to reach state.

The top-two finishers in each event move on to the state meet next weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, along with any competitors who met the state qualifying times or distances.

McHenry’s Myles Wagner captured the 3,200 title with a run of 9:34.18 to qualify for state. Wagner just beat Grant’s Tyler Wahls (9:34.29).

Teammate Nate Martin turned in a state-qualifying time of 1:56.59 (personal best) in the 800, placing third.

McHenry’s 4x100 relay of Jayden Linderman, James Butler, Oliver Sznyterman and Jonah Miller took third with a time of 42.60 seconds to move on.

Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale was the 800 champion with a time of 1:55.67, ahead of Antioch’s Carso Lanners (1:56.24) to advance.

Central’s 4x800 relay team of Reed Mihelich, Ethan McMahon, Finn Godlewski and Amana Omale placed second with a season-best time of 8:02.30 to move on to state.

Also for the Tigers, Jon Horbenko took second in the high jump at 1.93 meters (6-4) to qualify.

Huntley’s Joseph Sittler qualified for state in the 1,600 with a fifth-place time of 4:20.12, just ahead of the qualifying standard of 4:21.72.