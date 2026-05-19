Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg, CL Central, Marengo girls soccer win big: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 8, Marian Central 1: At Richmond, the second-seeded Rockets (15-3) cruised to a big win over the eighth-seeded Hurricanes (1-8) in their Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinal. R-B advances to face third-seeded Harvest-Westminster co-op at 10 a.m. Saturday in the championship.

Ella Seyller, Sydney Frericks and Maddie Seyller each scored two goals, and Addison Sell and Nicole Mendlik also scored. Maddie Seyller added two assists.

Johnsburg 12, North Boone 0: At Marengo, the top-seeded Skyhawks (14-0) put up a dozen goals in a Class 1A Marengo Regional semifinal victory. Johnsburg will meet No. 4 Marengo at 6 p.m. Friday for the regional title.

Marengo 6, St. Edward 0: At Marengo, the fourth-seeded Indians (10-6) coasted to a win over the fifth-seeded Green Wave in their Class 1A Marengo Regional semifinal.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Antioch 1: At Crystal Lake, the top-seeded Tigers (16-2) controlled their Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional semifinal against the eighth-seeded Sequoits. Central will play No. 4 Prairie Ridge or No. 5 Crystal Lake South for the championship at 4 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s result

Woodstock 4, Rockford East 0: At Woodstock, the seventh-seeded Blue Streaks (3-16) shut out the tenth-seeded E-Rabs in a Class 2A Boylan Regional quarterfinal matchup. Woodstock will see second-seeded Boylan in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 27, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the fourth-seeded Gators (18-2) dominated the 13th-seeded Chargers (3-13) in their Marian Central Sectional opener. South moves on to face crosstown rival Crystal Lake Central at 6 p.m Friday in a quarterfinal matchup.

Renner Stavropolos scored a game-high eight goals to lead the Gators’ offense against D-C. Logan Driscol had four goals, Owen Hess added three and Drake Lenckus chipped in two goals and five assists. Daniel Hayes recorded the shutout in goal.

Crystal Lake Central 14, Kaneland 2: At Crystal Lake, the fifth-seeded Tigers (10-5) topped the 12th-seeded Knights in their Marian Central Sectional opener.

Hampshire 13, Jacobs 9: At Hampshire, the eighth-seeded Whip-Purs (3-15) got past the ninth-seeded Golden Eagles (7-9) in their Marian Central Sectional opener. Hampshire will face top-seeded Huntley in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Friday.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 11, Carmel 5: At Crystal Lake, Gavin Piekos was 2 for 3 with a home run, double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Zach Techen had a homer and three RBIs, and the Wolves (20-8) picked up the nonconference win. Gabe Winkleman had two hits and drove in four runs, and Beckett Bresemen had a double and two RBIs.

Jack Reina tossed three shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Dundee-Crown 13, Fenton 5: At Fenton, Brady Benton was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Shane DeMarsh had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in the Chargers’ (11-19) nonconference win.

Jacob Gillette had a solo homer, Nathan Bushy had a triple, two runs and one RBI, and Ryan Pierce had two hits and drove in one. Max Backaus went all nine innings, allowing five runs (three earned) with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Woodstock North 18, Richmond-Burton 3 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Levi Perrotta hit a grand slam and Tristan Schaffter (three runs) and Braeden Berner (four runs) each added three hits and three RBIs for the Thunder (11-14, 9-4) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Rockets (17-14, 9-4). Parker Halihan had a homer and two RBIs and Ian Slepcevich drove in a pair of runs.

Cooper Nagel and Lucas Bynum had two hits apiece for R-B.

Marengo 19, Harvard 0 (4 inn.): At Marengo, Max Broughton had a home run and five RBIs, Brady Kentgen had a homer and two RBIs, and Alex Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs for the Indians (19-10, 8-5) in their KRC victory over the Hornets (5-20, 0-13).

Caden Oine drove in two runs in the win. Broughton fired nine strikeouts across four shutout innings, allowing just two hits.

Hampshire 5, Holy Trinity 0: At Lee Pfund Stadium in Carol Stream, Lucas Prange fired 5⅔ scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and three walks for the Whip-Purs (17-13-1) in a nonconference win. Tyler Lacke struck out three over the final 1⅓ innings. Gavin Weston went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI.

Loyola 21, Huntley 11 (5 inn.): At Glenview, Diego Herrera was 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs and Drew Borkowski (four RBIs) and Tommy Gasner (RBI) also hit a homer for the Raiders (26-5) in the nonconference loss.

Wheaton Academy 8, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, TJ Cutrona knocked in two runs and Colin Kowalsky didn’t allow any earned runs in six innings as the Hurricanes (4-21, 4-11) fell in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. Kowalsky gave up five hits, walked five and struck out three.

Softball

Lena-Winslow 19, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): At Lena, the 10th-seeded Giants (1-13-1) saw their season come to an end in the Class 1A Dakota Regional quarterfinals. Hayden Smith had both of A-H’s hits, both singles.

Sycamore 4, Prairie Ridge 0: At Sycamore, the Wolves (20-7) were no-hit and struck out 13 times in their regular-season finale. Reese Mosolino allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake South 4, Belvidere North 0: At Crystal Lake, Bayel Muktar came from behind to win in three sets at No. 1 singles, and Nazar Muktar won in straight sets at No. 2 for the Gators in the nonconference win. Winning at doubles were Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior (No. 1) and Tengis Khatanbaatar and Charlie Santarelli (No. 2).