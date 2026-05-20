2026 Memorial Day services across the Illinois Valley

Illinois Valley residents may participate in one of the local Memorial Day observances in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Illinois Valley residents may participate in one of the local Memorial Day observances in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In listings, “Monday” refers to May 25.

BUDA

American Legion Post 261 of Buda will have services at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hopeland Cemetery. Cole Crownover will be the featured speaker. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Buda Community Hall.

ARLINGTON, CHERRY, DALZELL, LADD, LAMOILLE, SEATONVILLE

Harold E. Russell American Legion Post No. 938 in Ladd will process at 8 a.m. Monday to Hollowayville United Church of Christ cemetery, at 8:45 a.m. to Cherry Miner’s Cemetery, at 9:45 a.m. to Calvary Cemetery in Arlington, at 10:15 a.m. to Greenfield Cemetery in LaMoille, at 11:15 a.m. to Dalzell Memorial Park and at noon to War Memorial Park in Ladd. In case of inclement weather, some of the above services may be canceled: the Cherry program would move to Holy Trinity church hall, the war memorial park program would move to Ladd Community Center and the Greenfield Cemetery program will move to First Congregational Church, LaMoille.

COMPTON, WEST BROOKLYN

The Compton-West Brooklyn American Legion Post 657 will hold two Memorial Day Services on Monday May 25, 2026.

Services will be at 10 a.m. at Compton Melugin’s Grove Cemetery with a flag burning ceremony afterwards. Services will then be at 11 a.m. at the West Brooklyn Cemetery.

The local American Legion, VFW and AmVets will host services at the following area cemeteries beginning at 8 a.m. Monday: Oakland Cemetery, then Elm Lawn Cemetery, Prairie Repose Cemetery in Dover, and Malden Cemetery. Parade participants will assemble at 10 a.m. Princeton City Hall and proceed to a 10:45 a.m. program at Courthouse Square.

American Legion James H. Hamill Post 549 will hold services at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the junior high gymnasium.

Granville American Legion Post 180 and Granville VFW Post 8324 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at the Granville Cemetery. In case of rain, services will be moved to Granville American Legion. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ron McNeill, retired pastor of the United Church of Christ of Granville. Any veterans wishing to take part will meet at 9 a.m. at the legion post.

HENNEPIN

Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 will process at 8:30 a.m. to the Florid Cemetery followed immediately by services at the Union Grove Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. at the Hennepin Riverside Cemetery. Granville American Legion and VFW will participate in the observances at Hennepin. All events are rain or shine.

Henry American Legion Post 323 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at the riverfront, followed by services at the city cemetery at 11 a.m. A flag dedication will be noon at Stoner Park. All events are rain or shine. Veterans and their families are invited to breakfast 8-9:30 a.m. at the legion post.

Oglesby American Legion Post 237 will conduct Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Oglesby Memorial Park. Firing detail will consist of La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group and Post 237 members. The public is invited; bring lawn chairs. The event is rain or shine.

MAGNOLIA, VARNA, MCNABB

McNabb/Magnolia American Legion Post 254 will process at 8 a.m. to Friends Cemetery and at 9 a.m. to Magnolia Cemetery, then to St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Varna. The event concludes with services at 11 a.m. at the war memorial at Varna Grade School.

The Mendota Memorial Day Program will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota.

The Veterans’ Memorial Council, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079 and its Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 540 will be participating.

Bill Hunt, master of ceremonies, will deliver the opening address. Jason Donohue, a U.S. Navy veteran, will deliver the invocation and benediction. Mendota Alumni Band will perform the National Anthem and musical selections. Guest speaker will be Dr. Tracy Morris, president of Illinois Valley Community College. Harold Olsen will recite the roll call of deceased veterans since last Memorial Day.

NEPONSET, SHEFFIELD

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Neponset and at 11 a.m. Monday at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Sheffield.

OHIO

The Village of Ohio will hold a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday at the memorial Main Street. The event is rain or shine.

Ottawa Memorial Day ceremonies will be Monday, May 25. Events begin at 8:30 a.m. with a ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial Plaza.

Parade assembly is at the Fox River Bridge from 8:30-9:15 a.m. The Navy Mothers will sink a wreath there at 9:20 a.m. with the assistance of Ottawa River Rescue. The parade will progress from the Fox River Bridge on Main Street at 9:30 a.m and end at the War Memorial in Washington Park.

The main program will be at 10 a.m. in Washington Square. Mayor Robb Hasty will be the Guest Speaker. The World War I war trophy received from the government and dedicated in 1926, has been refurbished and will be rededicated this day.

After the completion of the ceremonies, the American Legion invites fellow patriots to come enjoy a courtesy meal at Post 33, 901 La Salle Street, hosted by Auxiliary Unit 33.

PAW PAW: John Prentice (815) 677-5890 - LM

American Legion Post 511 will process to area cemeteries, starting at 8 a.m., and conclude with services at Wyoming Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday. Services are rain or shine.

Veterans in Peru will hold services at 11 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park. In case of inclement weather, services will be canceled.

Seneca American Legion Kasal Post 457 will hold services at 11 a.m. Monday near the Memorial Wall at the southeast corner of Main and Scott Streets (south of the library).

A reception will be held in the Library Cultural Center following the closing comments. Limited seating will be available for veterans. The general public is encouraged to bring their own seating.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Valley Memorial Park. In case of rain, services will be moved into the Hall High School auditorium. American Legion, VFW and Valley Memorial Park are sponsoring the event. Spring Valley Municipal Band will perform.

TISKILWA

Tiskilwa’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. in East Park, with Navy veteran Jennifer Fisher conducting the community event. Deacon John Murphy (Air Force veteran) will offer the opening prayer followed by Tom Schrock, Army veteran and 1970 Tiskilwa High School graduate, giving the keynote speech.

Jim Dunn, Bureau County History Center board president, will speak about Navy Lt. (and future president) John F. Kennedy and his crew’s wartime experience on PT 109, which included JFK’s rescue of a Bureau County resident, Henry McMahon.

The occasion concludes with Tiskilwa veterans Dan Yepsen (USN) and Jim Olson (USMC) placing wreaths at the 1866 Civil War memorial and 1992 monument.

Following the observance, the society will host an open house with refreshments at the Gallery on Galena (former American Legion Hall). Visitors may examine military artifacts and uniforms from past wars.

TONICA, LEONORE, LOSTANT

Tonica American Legion Post 260 will conduct services at 1 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery east of the Methodist Church. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved into the church.

Members will then conduct services at 8:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Leonore, followed by services at 9:30 a.m. Monday near the Lostant Park shelter. The Leonore and Lostant services are rain or shine.

Memorial Day services will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Danny Carey Memorial Park, at 10 a.m. at Utica Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at Waltham Cemetery. All events are rain or shine.

VAN ORIN

Memorial Day services will be at 10 a.m. Monday inside Bache Chapel, Van Orin, led by Pastor Jeff Whalen. Guest speaker will be Jill Hopper of Operation Baby Lift.

Parade lineup will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial. The parade will proceed to Walnut Cemetery, where Walnut American Legion Post 179 will conduct a ceremony at 11 a.m., rain or shine.

WENONA

Cumberland Cemetery Association will hold Memorial Day services at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery, located in rural Magnolia-Wenona.

WYANET

VFW Post 6634 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery.