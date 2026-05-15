Jordyn Jeffs hits walk-off home run for Dundee-Crown softball: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Dundee-Crown 2, Burlington Central 1: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off home run as the Chargers (12-18, 7-11) beat the Rockets (11-18-1, 9-9) in Fox Valley Conference play. Liv Grugel threw all seven innings in the win for D-C, allowing a run on six hits and striking out two.

Claire Smith allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings for the Rockets, striking out four. Gianna Miceli had two hits and Kelsey Covey an RBI.

Cary-Grove 8, Jacobs 5: At Cary, Paityn Ahlquist went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Trojans (9-20, 6-12) in their FVC win over the Golden Eagles (14-19, 7-11). Addison DeSomer added a double and two RBIs, and Ella Grimm (2 for 3, three stolen bases) and Lyla Murray each scored twice. Addy Green gave up five runs (four earned) in seven innings with five strikeouts and five walks.

Audrey Wetzel went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Jacobs. Avery St. Leger added two hits.

McHenry 12, Crystal Lake Central 2 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Natalie Bender hit two three-run home runs and drove in seven runs as the Warriors (14-13, 9-9) beat the Tigers (8-18, 5-13) in their FVC finale. Charlee Cape added three hits, including two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI, Izzie Townsend was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs, and Morgan Frederick had two doubles, two runs and drove in one.

Caitlyn Carlisle allowed two runs over six innings with four strikeouts and three walks for McHenry. For Central, Cassidy Murphy was 3 for 3 with a home run, double, two runs and one RBI.

Prairie Ridge 11, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, Emma Dallas was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Reese Vrba (2 for 4) hit a homer and drove in two runs for the Wolves (19-6, 13-3) in an FVC win against the Gators (6-16, 4-14). Bella Moore added two hits, three runs and one RBI, and Kylie Carroll had two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Dallas allowed five runs (four earned) in seven innings with eight strikeouts and no walks for Prairie Ridge. Hazel Hook was 4 for 4 for South, Lily Dittrich had two hits and two RBIs , and Georgi Austin and Riley Travis both added a double and drove in one.

Woodstock North 8, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, Kylee Jordan went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and one RBI as the Thunder (18-5, 13-1) finished Kishwaukee River Conference play with a win. Kylee Nicholson struck out 14 in a shutout, allowing only one hit and walking two. Aly Jordan was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Nicholson (2 for 4, RBI), Maddie Nordahl (RBI) and Gwen Lalor (RBI) each had a double.

Harvard 21, Alden-Hebron 2 (4 inn.): At Harvard, Skyler Block had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Hornets (8-14) picked up a nonconference win against the Giants (1-10). Ytzel Lopez (three runs), Mercedes Muralles (two runs, RBI), Grace Nellessen (two runs, RBI) and Miranda Castro (run) each had two hits. Aubri Kus allowed two unearned runs in four innings, striking out 11 and walking three in the win.

Grant 15, Richmond-Burton 0 (4 inn.): At Richmond, the Rockets (14-14) were held to three hits in a nonconference loss.

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 12, Belvidere 0 (6 inn.): At Belvidere, John Morgan (2 for 3, double, three runs) and Chase Lee (2 for 3, double) each knocked in two runs for the Gators (19-9) in a nonconference win. Nolan Dabrowski (double, two runs, RBI), Jackson Lee (RBI), Nick Stowasser (RBI), Ryan Morgan (double, RBI) and Michael Silvius (RBI) each had two hits for South. Silvius picked up the win, tossing five shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Marian Central 9, Timothy Christian 8: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (4-19, 4-10) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the Chicagoland Christian Conference victory. Owen Neuzil was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Conor Brandt had three hits and two runs, Jaxson Christensen had two runs and two RBIs, and Colin Kowalsky added a double and drove in one. Gus Fisher tallied two hits and scored twice.

Harvard 12, Alden-Hebron 1 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Eltan Powles allowed one run in three innings and struck out five, while Cole Coffer scored twice and drove in a run for the Hornets (5-19) in their nonconference win against the Giants (9-9). Ashton Villegas scored two runs, and Conner Firlick had a double and an RBI.

Jacob Gritmaker drove in a run for A-H.

Lake Forest 4, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Ashton Stern had two hits and Josh Speer a double as the Skyhawks (17-9) lost in nonconference action. Trey Toussaint allowed two unearned runs over four innings with a pair of strikeouts and two walks.

Palatine 11, Marengo 2: At Palatine, Aiden Ruark had two hits and two RBIs for the Indians (17-10) in a nonconference loss.

Badger (Wis.) 18, Woodstock North 4 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Parker Halihan, Easton Klesch and Tucker Kalish had RBIs for the Thunder (10-14) in a nonconference loss.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 4, Byron 0: At Byron, Charlie Eastland scored twice, and Brooke Butler and Liz Smith also scored as the Skyhawks moved to 13-0 in their regular-season finale. Eastland, Butler, Smith and Maura Oeffling all had assists, and Lila Konrad made three saves.

Johnsburg ended the regular season with 62 goals scored and only three against.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 17, Jacobs 6: At Algonquin, Drake Lenckus had seven goals and two assists, and Daniel Hayes made six saves for the Gators (17-2, 7-2) in an FVC win over the Eagles (7-8, 3-6). Owen Hess added five goals and three assists, Braedon Muraski had five assists and one goal, Logan Driscol had two goals and two assists, and Gavin Hastings was 20 of 25 on face-offs.

Bass fishing

Chain O’Lakes North Regional: Richmond-Burton’s Doug Wells and Prestyn Misch took the top spot with a total catch of 11.64 pounds, qualifying for sectionals. Woodstock North will send two boats to sectionals. Austin Nicolai and Gabriel Peterson took second (10.29 pounds) and Jeremy Stokes and Lucio Marasco (9.27) were fourth.

Richmond-Burton’s Caleb Rodenkirk caught the biggest bass (3.88).

Shabbona Lake Regional: Burlington Central’s Dominic Cortina, Brooke Hutson and Jackson Morgan took fourth (10.38 pounds) to qualify for sectionals. Hutson caught the biggest bass (6 pounds, 11 ounces).