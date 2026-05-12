Riverside Healthcare Commits $67,000 to Help Kankakee County Rebuild After Tornado

Present for the presentation are Kambic, Storm to Strength board member Meghan Elliott, Riverside ER Manager, Storm to Strength board member Drew Ogrentz, and Storm to Strength board member Steve Harrison. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

Riverside Healthcare has committed $67,000 to help Kankakee County residents recover from the March 10 EF-3 tornado that devastated homes and displaced families across the region.

The healthcare system announced a $15,000 donation this week to the Storm to Strength Initiative, which provides emergency assistance and long-term recovery support to survivors.

The tornado left a path of destruction through Kankakee County, forcing families to rebuild from rubble and leaving many without stable housing or resources.

Riverside’s donation addresses urgent needs — from immediate relief to sustained recovery efforts that help survivors restore their homes and lives.

Beyond the check to Storm to Strength, Riverside assisted more than 50 of its own employees affected by the tornado, providing support ranging from help with broken windshields to substantial financial assistance for those who suffered catastrophic losses. That employee relief totaled more than $52,000.

“Riverside was able to assist numerous employees who were affected, with everything from a broken windshield to financial support for those who had catastrophic losses,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “We’re committed to standing with our community as it rebuilds.”

The Storm to Strength Initiative continues accepting donations and distributing resources to families in need. Riverside’s contribution represents one of the largest corporate donations to the relief effort to date.