Early bird pricing open for annual Luella’s Lodge fundraiser in Sandwich

The Luella’s Lodge golf outing will at begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich. (Stacker/Stacker)

The sixth annual fundraiser for Luella’s Lodge in Sandwich will feature a bingo night and golf outing in June.

Bingo night will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

The golf outing will at begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Edgebrook Golf Course, 2100 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Bingo night will feature a happy hour, a buffet dinner, a silent auction and bingo. Kids are welcome.

The golf outing includes lunch, drinks, pizza and an awards ceremony, an 18-hole golf competition and challenge holes.

Early bird pricing is available until May 23. Info and tickets are available at givebutter.com/luellaslodge-bingo-golf-fundraiser-2026.