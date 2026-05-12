Hampshire’s Lucas Prange throws no-hitter, strikes out nine in victory: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Hampshire 4, Cary-Grove 0: At Hampshire, Lucas Prange completed a no-hitter, striking out nine over seven innings as the Whip-Purs (16-11-1, 7-9 FVC) shut out the Trojans in conference action. Logan Nawrocki singled, walked twice and had two RBIs for Hampshire.

Cole Harkin went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Shane Pfeiffer walked four times and Jacob Ostrowski went 2 for 3 with an RBI to aid the Whips. Joey Pristera drew a walk for the Trojans (9-19, 3-13 FVC).

Crystal Lake Central 6, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, Bud Shanahan doubled, singled twice and notched two RBIs to lead the Tigers (14-14, 8-8 FVC) over the Rockets (11-15-2, 5-11 FVC) in conference play. Shanahan pitched five innings and struck out four.

Grant Bellino went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, while Logan Laudadio singled, earned one RBI and scored two runs for Crystal Lake Central. Liam Schultz homered, Connor Sreckov doubled and scored one run and David Hintz singled and had one RBI to aid Burlington Central.

Prairie Ridge 9, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Maddon McKim doubled and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Jack Hermann singled three times with two runs and two RBIs and the Wolves (18-7, 11-5 FVC) blanked the Chargers (9-18, 1-14 FVC) in a conference matchup.

Beckett Breseman, Gabe Winkelman and Jack Dahlem each recorded two hits for the Prairie Ridge offense. Owen Satterlee fired a complete game on just 80 pitches, holding the Chargers to three hits. Shane DeMarsh went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles for the D-C offense.

Jacobs 11, Crystal Lake South 6: At Algonquin, Andrew Deegan hit a home run and finished with three RBIs, Brock Vincent singled twice with two runs scored and one RBI and the Golden Eagles (18-8, 10-6 FVC) took down the Gators (18-8, 9-7 FVC) in conference action.

Luke Flaskamp tripled and drew a pair of walks for the Jacobs offense. Nick Stowasser singled three times, Wes Bogda singled twice with two RBIs and John Morgan singled twice with an RBI for the Gators.

Richmond-Burton 7, Harvard 6: At Richmond, Ray Hannemann went 2 for 4 with an RBI as the Rockets (15-12, 8-3 KRC) scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally over the Hornets (4-18, 0-11 KRC).

Max Martin singled and scored two runs, while Lucas Bynum singled and notched one RBI in the game. Brennen Peters went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Logan Nulle singled three times for Harvard.

Marengo 10, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Alex Johnson doubled with two runs scored and three RBIs, Brady Kentgen and Dominic Ionivelli each smacked a pair of hits and the Indians (17-8, 7-4 KRC) cruised over the Blue Streaks (8-11-1, 4-7 KRC) in conference action.

Max Broughton struck out eight over five innings and Konstantinos Siambanis recorded two RBIs for Marengo. Logan Wisner went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Woodstock offense.

Johnsburg 7, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, Brady Fisher, Ashton Stern and Jack Thompson each recorded two hits as the Skyhawks (16-8, 8-2 KRC) took down the Indians in conference play. Peyton Mesce pitched six innings and struck out six while allowing just one run.

Woodstock North 7, Plano 2: At Woodstock, Braeden Berner singled, scored three runs and walked twice, Zaiden Vess singled and earned two RBIs and the Thunder (9-13, 7-4 KRC) defeated the Reapers in a conference matchup. Parker Halihan singled and totaled three RBIs.

Chicago Hope Academy 15, Marian Central 4 (5 inn.): At Chicago, Owen Neuzil went 2 for 2 with a walk and a run scored, Conor Brandt went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI and the Hurricanes (3-18, 3-9 Chicagoland Christian) dropped a six-inning conference game.

Durand/Pecatonica 18, Alden-Hebron 3 (6 inn.): At Hebron, Kyle Linneman and Christian Nunez had RBIs as the Giants (8-8, 3-5 Northeastern Athletic Conference) took a loss from the Rivermen.

Softball

Huntley 11, Burlington Central 1 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Piper Heimbrodt had five RBIs on two hits, Lyla Ginczycki went 3 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs and Katelyn Bayness went 3 for 3 with three runs as the Red Raiders (23-6, 13-2 FVC) rolled over the Rockets.

Aubrina Adamik singled twice and scored two runs for the Huntley offense. Layla Olson pitched five innings and struck out five while holding Central (10-16-1, 8-8 FVC) to three hits. Mei Shirokawa singled and Alexis Skarda doubled with one RBI for the Rockets.

Prairie Ridge 13, Crystal Lake Central 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Bella Moore homered and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Kylie Carroll doubled and totaled three RBIs and the Wolves (17-6, 11-4 FVC) scored 10 runs in the fifth to beat the Tigers.

Reese Mosolino struck out 11 and held Central (8-16, 5-11 FVC) to two hits. Karsyn Ledgerwood singled and earned three RBIs, while Reese Vrba went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Prairie Ridge offense. Ella Arana and Elise Thorsen each hit singles for the Tigers.

Dundee-Crown 6, Jacobs 3: At Carpentersville, Dani Christopher and Jordyn Jeffs each had one hit and two RBIs, Josie Sheldon went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs and the Chargers (11-17, 6-10 FVC) won over the Golden Eagles (13-17, 6-9 FVC) in conference play.

Emily Einhorn went 2 for 3 with two singles and a run scored for the Chargers. Emily Popilek homered and went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Kendall Davignon singled three times to aid the Golden Eagles.

Hampshire 14, McHenry 11: At McHenry, Ali LeBlanc, Addison Edlen and Mia Perez all launched home runs as the Whip-Purs (18-6, 13-3 FVC) tallied 17 hits in their conference victory over the Warriors (12-12, 7-8 FVC), who compiled 13 hits in a high-scoring battle.

LeBlanc went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Edlen went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Mia Robinson went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Julissa Akins was a perfect 4 for 4 and Perez went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs.

Hailey Townsend homered, tripled, scored three runs and posted three RBIs for McHenry. Kendal Rogers singled three times with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Danica McCarthy went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Lyla Oeffling singled and totaled three RBIs for the McHenry offense.

Johnsburg 5, Woodstock 3: At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener doubled and had one RBI, Kimmy Whitlock tripled and scored twice and the Skyhawks (10-13, 7-6 KRC) took down the Blue Streaks (3-16, 1-12 KRC). Brooke Wilkinson threw a complete game on only 77 pitches.

Megan Kuiper went 2 for 3 with a triple, a single and two runs scored for Woodstock. Ellie Norton added one RBI for the Streaks.

Marengo 4, Richmond-Burton 1: At Marengo, Arianna Rodriguez homered, walked and recorded three RBIs, Mia Miceli doubled and added one RBI and the Indians (16-16, 10-3 KRC) defeated the Rockets (13-13, 7-6 KRC) in a low-scoring conference battle.

Elizabeth White struck out 13 batters and held R-B to three hits in a complete-game effort for Marengo. Gabby Christopher went 1 for 2 with a single and two runs scored for Marengo. Ruby Gregurich doubled and Lilly Kwapniewski tripled for R-B.

Marian Central 14, Wheaton Academy 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Vivianna Lara doubled and went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Natalia Lara went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs as the Hurricanes (15-6, 10-2 Chicagoland Christian) beat the Warriors in conference play.

Christine Chmiel struck out 14 batters and held Wheaton Academy to two hits. Kaylie Kowalsky singled twice, Claire Ostrowski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Bailey Keller went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the win.

Plano 11, Harvard 1 (6 inn.): At Plano, Kendra Cunningham went 2 for 2 with two singles, Ava Brennecka recorded one RBI and the Hornets (6-14, 5-8 KRC) suffered a conference loss to the Reapers.

Boys tennis

Northridge Prep 4, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes fell to the Knights in a Chicagoland Christian Conference matchup.

Reilly Piefer defeated Luke Broemmelsiek 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Helios King won 6-1, 6-1 over Josh Almendras at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Marc Cheng and Alek Jasovic swept Christos Kotis and Marty Mullen 6-0, 6-0.

Boys lacrosse

Huntley 21, McHenry 2: At McHenry, the Red Raiders (12-3, 8-0 FVC) clinched at least a share of the conference title with a dominant win against the Warriors (8-11, 4-4 FVC). Huntley can clinch the FVC title outright with a win over Burlington Central on Tuesday evening.

Girls soccer

Harvest-Westminster 5, Woodstock 4: At Elgin, the Blue Streaks (2-15, 1-5 KRC) suffered a close nonconference loss to the Warriors.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 14, Glenbrook South 8: At Glenview, the Red Raiders (10-6, 5-2 FVC) scored a nonconference road victory against the Titans.

Boys water polo

McHenry 22, Rolling Meadows 2: At McHenry, the Warriors (20-7) dominated the Mustangs in a first-round sectional matchup.