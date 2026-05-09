Plan for 280 single- and multi-family units on Cary Maplewood land advances over neighbor objections

A rendering of a proposed five-story apartment building in the residential complex of over 200 total units proposed at the former Maplewood School property in Cary. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

Developers are one step closer to transforming the former Maplewood School property in Cary into a multi- and single-family residential area, despite significant resident pushback.

Called Cary Station, JM Developers plans to construct 280 for-sale and for-rent units on nearly 15 acres of land at 422 Krenz Ave.

A rendering of a proposed four-story apartment building in the residential complex of over 200 total units proposed at the former Maplewood School property in Cary. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

The project calls for 13 two-story, single-family homes; 15 two-story townhouses; eight duplex homes totaling 16 units; two five-story apartment buildings; and one four-story apartment building, totaling 236 apartment units. The homes, townhouses and duplex homes are planned to be sold, and the apartment units to be rented.

Cary’s Zoning, Planning and Appeals Board gave a positive recommendation for the project in a 4-2 vote Wednesday, with interim chairman James Graziano and Frank O’Laughlin voting no.

The Village Board is expected to give the final vote on June 2.

Developers asked for multiple variances to the village’s code, including a decrease from 531 required parking spaces to 350. Developers also want to have almost 18 units per acre in density and to build nearly 9 feet taller than the maximum building height of 50 feet.

A rendering of the proposed four duplex homes in the residential complex of over 200 total units proposed at the former Maplewood School property in Cary. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

For over a year, neighboring residents have been battling the proposal with concerns over building height, density, water retention and parking. Those concerns continued during Wednesday’s planning board meeting.

Many residents said they worry that with more impervious surfaces covering the area that is currently grassy fields, more stormwater will flood the low-lying neighborhood.

“This is a flood disaster waiting to happen,” resident Tim Allen said.

The connecting retention ponds are designed to mimic existing draining patterns, engineer Brian Johnson said. The ponds will control stormwater flow and release it at a slow rate.

Developers say the limited parking spaces will be adequate because of the development’s close proximity to the Metra Cary train station and are based on market-rate conditions.

Cary resident Robin Engels speaks during the Zoning, Planning and Appeals board meeting on May 6, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

The project is expected to bring in young adults and older adults looking to downsize, Michael Poulakidas of JM Developers said.

Apartments will range from studios to three bedrooms, with rough rent estimates ranging from $1,600 to $2,500 per month. Homes for sale are expected to sell in a $400,000 to $500,000 range. All rates are subject to change based on inflation, Poulakidas said.

Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, indoor and outdoor working spaces, an entertainment kitchen, a dog park and a public park.

If approved, developers aim to complete the project within two years, Poulakidas said.

In conjunction with the redevelopment of the school property, the planning stage of the adjacent Maplewood Road extension continues. The new road would be an extension of Industrial Drive, running from Cary-Algonquin Road to High Road, parallel with Route 14 and south of the railroad tracks. It aims to improve mobility to downtown Cary.

Construction of the new road could start as early as next year, according to the village website.

There is a long history behind the redevelopment efforts of the Maplewood School property, involving a contentious battle between the village and the previous property owners, Cary School District 26. After the village denied the school district approval to build a new transportation center on the land, the village entered into an agreement to purchase the property for $5.5 million.

The village later sold the land to developers for $1.

District 26 is constructing a new transportation center off Georgetown Drive next to Aldi.

To help with the estimated $94 million housing project, developers will receive up to $12.35 million in tax increment financing funds, according to a development agreement approved by the village in January.

A rift between residents and village officials has been widening over recent development projects. The controversial Seasons mixed-use development was approved by the Village Board in October, despite backlash from neighboring residents over the opening of a subdivision road that will be connected to Route 31.

Resident Chris Negoda called the Cary Station development an “appalling monstrosity.” She said she worries that the project will go forward like others that have been publicly unpopular.

“People come here, they express their concerns, and it doesn’t seem to matter,” she said. “Why are you doing this to our town? Just to make a buck, to make a tax dollar? ... The whole small-town feel of Cary is just going out the window.”

More recently, ZPA board Chairman Patrick Khoury abruptly resigned after serving for 20 years, saying in his resignation letter that the committee is being “manipulated in order to achieve specific outcomes.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve come to recognize the process, procedure and information presented to the Board of Zoning, Planning & Appeals committee is being manipulated in order to achieve specific outcomes,” Khoury wrote in the letter.

Mayor Mark Kownick denied Khoury’s claims.