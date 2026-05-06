Richmond-Burton holds off Johnsburg to claim Kishwaukee River Conference title

Richmond-Burton’s Emerson Wold runs the last leg of the 4X800 meter relay during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 5, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Richmond-Burton’s Emerson Wold couldn’t shake the memory of last year’s finish at the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet.

The Rockets led going into the final race, the 4x400 relay, but were passed in the standings by Woodstock, which won its fourth KRC title in five years.

On Tuesday, the Rockets were faced with a similar situation as an up-and-coming Johnsburg team threatened to leap R-B at Woodstock’s George Harding Field.

But, unlike last year, the Rockets held strong. Wold anchored the Rockets’ 4x400 relay to take third and hold off the Skyhawks for their first conference title since 2023.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Plano’s Corrine Kostelaz closes the finish line to win the 4x100 meter relay during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 5, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“It was like the exact same situation,” said Wold, who earlier anchored the 4x800 winning relay that set a KRC Meet record. “It came down to the 4x400 again, and we just had to believe in each other.

“My legs hurt so bad, but better to be hurting and happy than let down again.”

Richmond-Burton won the title with 129 points, followed by Johnsburg (124) in second and Woodstock (86) in third. Marengo (70) took fourth, Plano (51) fifth, Harvard (42) sixth, Sandwich (30) seventh and Woodstock North (eighth).

“Everyone was laying everything on the line,” Rockets co-coach Taylor Conroy said. “We missed it (last year) by two points, so it’s like reliving that moment. Our girls did an amazing job coming together as a team today and just pushing themselves to the limit.”

“Just one hero after another,” co-coach John Osmanski added.

London Oudshoorn, Madelyn Peterie, Maya Zmuda and Wold set a meet-record in the 4x800 with a time of 10:22.88. Oudshoorn placed first in the 800 meters in 2:31.42, and Sophia Komar was first in the long jump (5.17 meters) and runner-up in the triple jump.

Richmond-Burton’s Lianna Pekovitch, Peterie, Komar and Sydney Frericks won the 4x200 (1:52.11).

Oudshoorn had to hold off Plano’s Viviana Cervantes (2:31.86) for the top spot in the 800.

“I’m kind of new to being an 800 runner, so I was really just trying to hang in there the best that I could,” said Oudshoorn, a junior. “I just finished the (4x800) right before and it was really whatever I had left in the tank to kick. I didn’t realize how close she was but that motivated me hearing her right on me.”

Richmond-Burton's Sophia Komar competes in the long jump during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 5, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Komar, a senior, held off Woodstock’s Mia Foss in the long jump and was second to Foss in the triple jump, losing 10.82 to 10.80 meters.

“Triple jump, I was really happy with that because I PR’d by a lot, and I haven’t really PR’d this entire season,” Komar said. ”Mia Foss is really good. We’ve been competitors all four years basically, so it was cool that we both PR’d."

Foss, a senior, hit her PR in the triple jump after Komar had already made hers.

“I didn’t have it in me to let her win, so I just pushed my hardest,” Foss said. “I scratched my best jump but I hope I can do better at sectionals and qualify for state and go to the finals for that.”

Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz placed first in all four of her events, including a meet-record time of 59.51 in the 400. The NCAA Division-I Omaha commit won the 100 (12.79) and 200 (26.22) and anchored the winning 4x400 relay (4:13.79), along with Summer Toussaint, Kailey Delulio and Abby Lane.

Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz wins the 400-meter run during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 5, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Klosowicz, a senior, was inserted into the 4x400 knowing the meet’s final race could potentially determine the winner.

“Our (4x400) was kind of last minute,” said Klosowicz, who two weeks ago was named Girls Athlete of the Meet at county. “I thought our team did really good. We all had the mindset of go out and do your best. If the scores come in, they come in. At the end of the day we all just love each other, and we were just happy that we competed very well today.”

Johnsburg sophomore Stori Hurckes swept the discus (37.43 meters) and shot put (10.04), although she felt they were well off from her best throws.

“My coach always says, ‘Your throws some days aren’t as good as throws on other days,’ and today was just not a good day,” Hurckes said. “Discus, it wasn’t a PR. It was good to feel everything I had, like from my start to my end. I had a good whip at the end. But I’m only a sophomore, so it’s just going to get better.”

Clara Nicoline also won two events for the Skyhawks, taking first in the 3,200 (PR of 11:45) and 1,600 (5:39.81). Before Tuesday, Nicoline had never broken 12 minutes in the 3,200.

“I was a lot motivated,” said Nicoline, a sophomore. “I ran a one-mile PR Friday at the Badger Meet, and I knew I had more in the tank in the two mile. We’re trying to win conference today, so I knew I needed first place. I just tried to stick with the (Richmond-Burton) girl [Khloe Lundry]. I heard the mile-marker at 5:45 so I was like, ‘I need to get sub-12 today.’

“I just went out as hard as I could the last mile.”

Richmond-Burton’s Emily Wisniewski and Marengo’s Olivia Walter compete in the 100 meter hurdles during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 5, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Marengo senior Olivia Walter was first in the 100 hurdles (16.45) and runner-up in the 300 hurdles.

“Before all my races I tend to get really anxious and nervous, but start of my senior season I was just thinking that I need to really breathe, relax and start having fun and run it,” Walter said. “After I finished and crossed first, I was really excited and I congratulated everybody. It’s all about sportsmanship. That’s why I like this sport so much.”

Harvard senior Ella Martin was a double winner in the high jump (school record of 1.57 meters) and 300 hurdles (47.05).

“I just want to stay consistent with what I’ve been doing,” Martin said. “The goal is hopefully to get down state for both high jump and 300 hurdles. I really think I can do it for both, but I don’t want to jinx it.”

Johnsburg senior Carly Duck was first in the pole vault (2.89 meters) and Plano’s Cervantes, Kaylee Klatt, Mia Salsbery and Corrine Kostelaz took first in the 4x100 (50.97).