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Northwest Herald

4-car crash closes Route 31 in Johnsburg; 3 injured

Police vehicle

By Janelle Walker

A four-vehicle crash on Route 31 at Running Brook Farm Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon closed the road for about 40 minutes, according to a release from the Johnsburg Police Department.

Three people involved in the crash were transported by the “fire and EMS personnel, who provided medical care and ensured the safe removal of involved parties,” according to the release.

The people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to the release.

Fire and police were called at about 3:55 p.m. for the crash, which occurred just north of The Shops at Fox River shopping center.

No further information was made available by Johnsburg police.

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Janelle Walker

Janelle Walker

Originally from North Dakota, Janelle covered the suburbs and collar counties for nearly 20 years before taking a career break to work in content marketing. She is excited to be back in the newsroom.