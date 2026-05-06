4-car crash closes Route 31 in Johnsburg; 3 injured

A four-vehicle crash on Route 31 at Running Brook Farm Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon closed the road for about 40 minutes, according to a release from the Johnsburg Police Department.

Three people involved in the crash were transported by the “fire and EMS personnel, who provided medical care and ensured the safe removal of involved parties,” according to the release.

The people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to the release.

Fire and police were called at about 3:55 p.m. for the crash, which occurred just north of The Shops at Fox River shopping center.

No further information was made available by Johnsburg police.