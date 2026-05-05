Marian Central’s comeback falls short against Chicago Christian

Marian Central senior Kaylie Kowalsky reached base on a bunt single in the sixth, breaking a recent slump, and busted out with a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Hurricanes’ comeback alive.

Marian put a scare into Chicago Christian with three runs in the final inning, but its rally ultimately fell a run short in a 5-4 loss to the Knights in Chicagoland Christian Conference softball action in Woodstock.

Kowalsky’s double to left-center field on a 3-2 count, after she had been down 0-2, provided a big jolt for a Hurricanes’ offense that had struggled to solve Chicago Christian starter Alivia Hovanec for much of the game.

“I’ve been struggling at the plate a lot recently, so I’ve just been putting a lot of pressure on myself,” said Kowalsky, whose double drove in Bailey Keller and Natalia Lara. “I told myself, ‘I can do this. I’m better than this.’ And then I just hit it, and it flew.

“I was so happy for it. I’m not a very emotional person. I was really excited when I got to second.”

Marian (12-6, 7-2 CCC) went into Monday’s game tied for first in the conference with Bishop McNamara, splitting their two-game series with the Fightin’ Irish last week. After Monday’s loss, Marian likely will need help in order to win the CCC title.

The Hurricanes’ seventh-inning rally ended on a bunt attempt fielded by Hovanec, who struck out 11, walked three and scattered seven hits.

“We didn’t back down, and that’s what we talked about,” Marian coach Paul Sandall said. “We fought and we fought. We didn’t get the timely hits we needed, when we had bases loaded (in the first), or when we had runners on second and third three times.

“It’s unfortunate, but we’ll get them next time.”

Marian Central's Kaylie Kowalsky (Alex Kantecki)

Marian Central senior Christine Chmiel was unhittable early, retiring the first nine batters on strikeouts. The NCAA Division-I Dayton commit struck out 18, tied for her second highest of the season (19), and surpassed 200 strikeouts for the season.

The Knights scored their first run in the fourth when Abby Moro ripped a single to left field. The ball hit the lip of the grass and took a giant hop that left fielder Diana Perez could not handle, allowing a runner to score all the way from first.

Chicago Christian got another run in the fourth and added three in the fifth. Abby Rashan and Hovanec smacked back-to-back RBI hits in the fifth, and a wild pitch scored the Knights’ final run, giving them a 5-0 lead.

“I felt very good,” said Chmiel, who allowed three earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks. “I feel like our team got a little flustered with some calls that were made, but I felt great. Our catcher (Vivianna Lara) is a beast behind the plate. I was proud of everybody. We stayed loud in the dugout and played it out until the end.”

Kowalsky finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Keller went 2 for 3 with two steals, a run and an RBI, Perez drove in a run, and Chmiel was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Chmiel has pitched in 16 of 18 games this year as the Hurricanes’ workhorse. As a junior, she posted a 2.25 ERA with 236 strikeouts in 118 innings. She’s on pace to easily surpass the 236 strikeouts from last season.

Christine Chmiel, Marian Central (Alex Kantecki)

Sandall said 800 career strikeouts is within reach for Chmiel.

“She’s well-deserving of anything and everything she gets,” Sandall said. “Can’t ask for anything more than what she does for us. She’s more mature of a pitcher this year. I think she has a better understanding of pitches now. (Assistant coach Erin Widmayer), being the catcher that she was, she really understands the strike zone, she understands what pitches to throw, and Christine is learning from that.”

Despite Monday’s loss, the Hurricanes are still aiming big.

Marian has 13 wins in each of the past two seasons, and Sandall said he would like to see them beat that number this spring.

“We want to win conference and also try to win a regional title at Marian, because it’s been a bit,” Chmiel said. “Really just want to end the year strong. It’s my last year here. I want to leave a strong mark for these girls.”