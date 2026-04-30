Devin De Loach deals, as Crystal Lake South blanks Hampshire

Devin De Loach, Crystal Lake South’s big lefty, has hadn’t ample big efforts on the mound this season for his liking.

“Not up to my par,” he said.

Wednesday, the bespectacled left-hander was large.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound De Loach fired a two-hit shutout in leading the Gators to a 4-0 win over visiting Hampshire in a Fox Valley Conference baseball game.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Crystal Lake South's Yandel Ramirez slides into to home to score a passed ball during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Hampshire on Monday, April 29, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The Northern Illinois commit, who struck out 13 batters in five innings in a combined no-hitter in Florida over spring break, considered it maybe his best outing of the season.

“Even though I did have the no-hitter in Florida, I’d say this is probably [No.] 1 just because a complete game helps out a team more,” said De Loach, who teamed with Tanner Maurer to no-hit Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) last month in St. Petersburg. “Less arms are used, and more people are available for Friday and Saturday.”

De Loach struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter in an 88-pitch performance, which featured primarily his fastball and a slick slider.

“He did a nice job of filling up the zone,” Gators coach Brian Bogda said. “When he does that, he’s a tough customer. ... He had a good plan today and stuck to it. He was very efficient.”

South (13-6, 6-5 FVC) scored the only runs De Loach needed in the first inning thanks to Wes Bogda’s two-out RBI single and a wild pitch with Nick Stowasser on third base by Hampshire lefty starter Mason Stanley, who also pitched effectively.

Crystal Lake South's Nick Stowasser slides into to home to score on a wild pitch during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Hampshire on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The only hits De Loach allowed on an overcast, brisk day were to catcher Cameron Ortega and center fielder Cole Harkin. Ortega reached on an infield hit behind second base leading off the third – his courtesy runner was thrown out trying to steal by Gators catcher Jackson Lee – and Harkin bounced a single into left field in the fourth.

“He has a good arm,” Harkin said of De Loach. “I played with him in travel in the summer [for Athletes HQ out of Elgin] so I know him pretty well. He has a good fastball, a lot of run, and he’s got good off-speed stuff. We just struggled today.”

Hampshire (12-7-1, 4-6) manufactured its only threat in the fourth when leadoff hitter Gavin Weston (walk) and Harkin reached with none out. The two Whip-Purs were on second and third with two out when De Loach got a ground-ball out to keep South in front 2-0.

“Limited [scoring] opportunities,” Whips coach Frank Simoncelli said. “We couldn’t really get a whole lot going. When we had men on first and second [in the fourth], that was probably our chance to get a couple across. Even if we get one, it makes it a one-run game. We just couldn’t get the big hit today.”

Wes Bogda, the coach’s son, matched Hampshire’s hit total with a 2-for-3 effort. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who’s been starting in left field regularly, had a single and three RBIs against Dundee-Crown on Tuesday.

“I was just trying to find fastballs in fastball counts – 0-0, 1-0, 2-0 – and just do my thing,” Bogda said. “Just keep it simple. That’s all I was trying to do, really.”

Hampshire starter Stanley, who’s built similarly to De Loach, allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings. He struck out two, walked four and wild-pitched home two runs.

Hampshire's Mason Stanley throws a pitch during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Crystal Lake South on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“He threw well,” Harkin said of his teammate. “He’s a good player. He’s been our ace all year. He’s been our rock. Big lefty, throws hard, and he has good stuff. We just didn’t back him up today.”

South shortstop Carson Trivellini led off the Gators first with a hustle double. Sophomore first baseman John Morgan delivered an RBI single in the sixth. De Loach picked off a runner, and his teammates turned a 5-4-3 double play in the seventh, before he got a swinging strikeout to end the game.

“I have a great defense behind me,” De Loach said. “They’ve been able to keep me in many games, especially against a team like [Hampshire] when they hit a lot of grounders and popups. As long as the team behind me is helping, my pitching’s been decent.”