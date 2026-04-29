Letter: Paradise Lake mine proposal lacks critical environmental data

The proposed Paradise Lake sand and gravel mine (Z26-0004) in Spring Grove is presented as safe, temporary and well-regulated. But facts in the public record tell a very different story.

This project is proposed on land classified as a sensitive aquifer recharge area, where water – and any contaminants – can move quickly through highly permeable soils. Nearly the entire site has a high potential for groundwater contamination. Yet, there is no comprehensive hydrogeologic study demonstrating that nearby wells and drinking water will be protected.

Even more concerning, County staff have already identified that the application is incomplete. We’re missing critical elements, including the updated environmental review (EcoCAT), groundwater data, and key engineering details. At the same time, the plan shows potential impacts to wetlands, which should trigger federal oversight under the Clean Water Act – something that hasn’t been resolved.

Basic infrastructure isn’t ready either. There’s no approved traffic study, no finalized access permit, and even the proposed water and sewage systems haven’t been properly designed or approved.

Despite all of this, the developer claims there will be no harm to health, property values or the environment. Those conclusions are not supported by the data – because the data isn’t there.

This is not a minor decision. It is a 15+ year industrial operation that permanently transforms the land and carries long-term risk.

Before any approval is considered, the public deserves complete information – and real answers.

Anything less is a gamble with our drinking water, our children’s safety and a future we cannot undo.

Gerri Songer

Spring Grove