Letter: How do voters feel about gas prices now?

This letter goes out to [letter writer] Robert Meale who in December was allowed to praise Donald Trump for low gasoline prices.

According to staff that I corresponded with at this paper he was allowed to post that article even as this paper frowns on national news (I wonder why) because he mentioned the word GASOLINE. This paper apparently considers GASOLINE both national and local news so the article was allowed.

OK here goes GASOLINE. There I said it.

Mister Meale, how do you like the price of Gasoline NOW??

Still praising Donald Trump?

Chuck Berndt

McHenry